Valley City man still missing 4 weeks after disappearance
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Authorities say the search for a Valley City man who has been missing for more than four weeks is still very active.
The Barnes County Sheriff's Office originally reported the disappearance of Mark Davies, 40, of Valley City on Friday, Aug. 23, when he reportedly texted someone that he was heading home from the town of Kathryn, about 20 miles south of Valley City, but never made it back.
Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher says their department still gets a few tips called in every week, but until they get new information on his whereabouts, their search radius is the entire United States.
Davies drives a black 1999 GMC Yukon SUV with plates 327 CCM, but there was no sign of it or him in the area where his cellphone was last on, Hatcher says.
He says searches have stalled, but they still check in on every tip they receive and are asking property owners to check their land and for hunters to keep an eye out.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110.
West Fargo boy who talked to Taylor Swift loses battle with cancer
WEST FARGO — A 12-year-old boy who had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for two years died Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, at his home.
At 10 years old, Landon Solberg was diagnosed with Grade III anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumor. He had been fighting for his life since December 2017, when he was brought in for what were thought to be piercing migraines.
"It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that Landon passed away peacefully this morning at home. He was surrounded by his family and wrapped in love," the journal entry posted Tuesday afternoon on Landon's CaringBridge site read.
Landon was given a life expectancy of one to two years when he was initially diagnosed, the general prognosis for his type of tumor.
There were many bright spots for Landon throughout his final weeks. In the past month, he received a FaceTime call from Taylor Swift, was welcomed to West Fargo Sheyenne's boys basketball team and was given a Summit League Championship ring from the North Dakota State men’s basketball team.
Landon and his light will continue to shine far beyond his room in his West Fargo home, which he shared with his parents, a 3-year-old brother, and a sister who is in fourth grade.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting animal, losing control of bike
CENTER, N.D. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night, Sept. 17, after the Hazen man struck an animal on the roadway, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The accident occurred about 9:40 p.m. on Highway 200A 11 miles northeast of Center.
The man was traveling westbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson. After striking the animal, he lost control when the motorcycle entered the north ditch.
He was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol. The name of the victim will be released after notification of next of kin.
Center is about 40 miles northwest of Bismarck.