Norsk Hostfest begins next week
MINOT, N.D. — "Pure Scandimonium" will return to Minot from Sept. 25-28 when the Norsk Hostfest is held at the State Fair Center in Minot.
Norsk Hostfest Association President David Reiten said the festival will focus strongly on Scandinavian heritage, from vendors to crafters to performers, according to Minot Daily News.
Some of the general admission entertainment includes The Medora Gospel Experience — A Musical Celebration; a Neil Diamond tribute show with performers Matt Vee and the Killer Vees, who are the son and nephews of Bobby Vee; Norwegian cowboy Bjoro Haaland, who has long been a popular singer at the Hostfest; Mollie B, of Jim Busta Band and Squeezebox and the host of the RFD-TV Polka Show, the Mollie B. Polka Party; the ever-popular comedy act Indian and the White Guy, otherwise known as Williams and Ree; and the Kentucky Riders.
The Viking Village, with historical reenactors, is always popular with audiences. It features people dressed up in historic Viking garb like chain mail who demonstrate live steel combat. Others show off their Viking crafting skills. Telge Glima will be back to show off Viking games and sports.
More information about the schedule and the many other things going on at the Hostfest can be found at hostfest.com.
US Dept. of Ed. deputy secretary tours Minot high school
MINOT, N.D. — U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Mitchell "Mick" Zais told administrators and staff at Minot High School-Magic City Campus Friday, Sept. 20, that he understands the value of offering different education options for different kinds of students, Minot Daily News reported.
Zais' son decided that he preferred military service to academia and later decided he wanted a career working with computers instead of a four-year undergraduate degree. He said his son now has a successful career because his skills are in such high demand.
Zais toured nursing, IT, aviation, auto technology, welding and horticulture classes at the high school Friday.
He also spoke about the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' proposed Education Freedom Scholarships proposal, which has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate and House.
The proposal would create a $5 billion annual federal tax credit for voluntary donations to state-based scholarship programs.
Zais said states would be able to design their own programs and program criteria based on the needs in each state.
North Dakota, for example, could put some of the funding into career and technical education programs like those offered at Magic City Campus. Other possible uses might be to fund dual credit classes or special education programs.
New Miss North Dakota USA, Miss North Dakota Teen USA crowned
FARGO — The Miss North Dakota USA and Miss North Dakota Teen USA pageants took place Saturday, Sept. 21, at Brandon Valley Performing Arts Center in Brandon, S.D., where the panel of judges selected Macy Christianson of Minot as Miss North Dakota USA 2020 and Amanda Higginbotham of Grand Forks as Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2020.
Both titleholders will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.
The competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of North Dakota.
Christianson and Higginbotham will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. They will have the opportunity to compete for the national titles of this coming year. Christianson will compete for the title of Miss USA on the live national telecast of Miss USA on FOX television, and Higginbotham will compete for the title of Miss Teen USA at the national pageant next year.
In addition, the new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition.
Police chase starts in North Dakota, ends in Minn.
FARGO — A pursuit started in Mapleton, N.D., at about 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, that ultimately spanned to Norman County, Minn., where 31-year-old Tavis Ranisate, of Casselton, N.D., was taken into custody.
According to authorities, Cass County deputies noticed a vehicle lingering around the Mapleton storage units, hauling a trailer with no taillights. Ranisate fled Cass County deputies after initial contact was made.
The West Fargo Police Department was successful in deploying spike strips, or tire-deflating devices, when Ranisate entered West Fargo.
A female passenger was released from the scene.
Ranisate was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
Highway 200 remains closed due to flooding as I-29 and US 52 sections open
GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the state Highway Patrol have opened Interstate 29 near Grand Forks and sections of U.S. 52 near Fessenden and Sykeston.
Highway 200 near Hurdsfield remains closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to check road conditions before travel due to flowing water levels changing in some areas throughout the weekend.
Highway 200 from Hurdsfield to U.S. 52 junction from mile marker 245 to 268 is closed due to water on the roadway. Motorists need to use alternate routes.
For updated road information, call 511 or go to the travel information map at www.dot.nd.gov.