High-speed pursuit ends in Barnes County crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A pursuit that began west of Jamestown in Stutsman County ended near Sanborn in Barnes County and resulted in an accident and arrest Thursday night, Aug. 29, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Jeffrey Boese, 59, Fargo, is charged with fleeing, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under revocation, reckless endangerment and multiple drug charges. He was also wanted on warrants from Cass County.
The pursuit began at 6:09 p.m. when a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle that failed to pull over for another trooper along the highway. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit followed that at times reached speeds of more than 100 mph.
Officers pursued Boese approximately 30 miles on county roads, U.S. Highway 281 and Interstate 94 before the driver lost control at the intersection of Barnes County Road 11 and 40th Street about 10 miles south of Sanborn. The vehicle ran into a tree row where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Boese was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and then to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for injuries sustained in the crash.
North Dakotans report more than $2.1 million in losses to scams
BISMARCK — Nearly 100 North Dakota residents have reported losses of more than $2.1 million to scams so far this year, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Friday, Aug. 30.
North Dakotans have been duped into thinking they won money through the lottery or sweepstakes, that their grandchild or young relative is in an emergency or that they were eligible for a government grant.
Stenehjem's office said 16 victims have lost $1.3 million so far this year through "romance scams" in which con artists create fake identities on dating websites and chat rooms. They trick the victim into thinking they're in a real relationship and then claim a short-term financial crisis and promise to pay the money back in a few days.
The majority of the scam victims were over 65 years old, but the next highest age group were young adults, according to Stenehjem's office.
The attorney general's office warned that no government agency will ever ask people to purchase prepaid gift cards or send money and won't call out of the blue and threaten arrest. The office warned against being too trusting of somebody you've never met.
Before giving money or personal information, the attorney general's office advised North Dakotans to talk to a family member, a trusted friend or its consumer protection division at (701) 328-3404 or toll-free at (800) 472-2600.
Jamestown's Erstad among inductees to Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame
MINOT, N.D. — Former major league All-Star Darin Erstad of Jamestown joins the Wisness family and Dr. Richard Lindstrom as inductees into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame in Minot on Sept. 24 before the annual three-day Norsk Høstfest festival.
Erstad was the first-overall pick in the 1995 MLB Draft and went on to win a World Series title with the Anaheim Angels in 2002. The Wisness family have farmed and ranched on land near Keene for five generations. Lindstrom holds more than 40 patents in ophthalmology and is an internationally recognized leader in corneal, cataract, refractive, glaucoma, and laser surgery.
Other past notable inductees include Doc Severinsen, Bobby Vee, Tippi Hedren, Josh Duhamel, Kris Kristofferson, Bud Grant and several North Dakota governors, including Gov. Doug Burgum.
Littermate owners sought after puppy tests positive for rabies
BISMARCK — A puppy that tested positive for rabies on Thursday, Aug. 29, has state health departments in the Dakotas seeking individuals that may be exposed to the fatal virus.
On Aug. 29, a puppy tested positive for rabies in South Dakota. While very little is known about the puppy, it last resided in Agency Village, south of Sisseton, S.D. The puppy had at least three littermates.
“Our concern is that the littermates have been exposed to rabies and may develop rabies and expose their new owners,” said Alicia Torfin, epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health. “It’s possible that some of the new owners may be North Dakota residents.”
Rabies is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system, a NDDoH release said. It is almost always fatal for animals and people. People who are exposed to rabies need to begin a series of rabies vaccinations as soon as possible after the exposure.
The following recommendations can reduce the risk of rabies to people:
- Routinely vaccinating pets
- Avoiding contact with wild animals
- Washing bite wounds thoroughly with soap and water
- Beginning the series of rabies vaccinations as soon as possible after an exposure
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Enderlin
ENDERLIN, N.D. — A 58-year-old Sheldon man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon, Aug. 30, south of Enderlin.
The man was westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche on 135th Avenue and failed to yield at an intersection, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. The vehicle was struck by a southbound 1999 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Nicholas Wall, 28, of Sheldon, at 57th Street.
Both vehicles went into the ditch. The 58-year-old died at the scene. Wall was transported to a hospital in Lisbon with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Both drivers were not wearing seat belts and airbags deployed in both vehicles, the Highway Patrol said.
Enderlin is about 60 miles southwest of Fargo.
Woman awarded $35K after falling at Menards in Minot
MINOT, N.D. — A jury awarded more than $35,000 Thursday to a woman who fell over a flatbed cart at Menards in Minot six years ago and cracked eight of her teeth, the Minot Daily News reported.
The jury on Aug. 29 found that Menards must pay Darlene Jean Johnson $13,196 in past economic damages, $13,196 in future economic damages, and $10,000 in past noneconomic damages, plus 3% a year in interest for each year since the accident.
According to the complaint in the case, Johnson shopped at Menards in May 2013. She stopped at the customer service desk to ask about exchanging an item. As Johnson turned to leave a temporary customer service station, she was stopped by a flatbed cart that had been left in the walking area. Johnson's shin hit the edge of the cart and she fell face forward onto the cart, damaging eight of her teeth. She needed dental work such as root canals, bridges, posts, and crowns on the damaged teeth.
The jury found that Menards was completely at fault and Johnson had no responsibility for the accident.
Woman dies in head-on crash near Devils Lake; 13-day-old baby unharmed
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A 79-year-old Devils Lake woman is dead following a crash just outside of Devils Lake Friday night, Aug. 30.
A 2000 Chevrolet Impala, driven by the Devils Lake woman, was observed traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 2 from a rural Ramsey County location, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release. A witness who observed the wrong way motorist enter the eastbound lane immediately called 911.
Approximately 1 to 1.5 miles after entering the westbound lanes of traffic, the Chevrolet Impala struck a 2014 Kia Optima head-on.
The Impala came to rest on its wheels mostly in the center median facing southeast. The Kia Optima, driven by a 23-year-old Devils Lake woman, came to rest on its wheels in a right turn lane facing east-southeast.
The driver of the Kia and her newborn child were transported by ambulance to CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Devils Lake. The driver was later flown to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for injuries sustained in the crash. The newborn child was discharged from medical care and released to her father.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family members and next of kin. The names of the adult parties involved will be released Saturday evening.