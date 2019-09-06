Fargo school placed on lockdown following alleged assault on officer
FARGO — A Fargo woman is in custody after police say she trespassed on Shanley High School property and assaulted a police officer on Thursday, Sept. 5.
According to the Fargo Police Department, officers were called to Shanley at 8:19 a.m. for a report of a woman on that property who was trying to get her children. She was told by police she was trespassing and had to leave.
At 9:21 a.m. the woman had returned to the school, and when officers arrived to arrest her, she started fighting them and assaulted one, according to police.
The woman was identified by authorities as Jami Lee Streyle, 42, of Fargo. She is facing charges of assault on a peace officer and criminal trespassing.
Winner of $36K NDSU raffle uses winnings to help family visit ailing sister
FARGO — Whether it's the kids, the lake, the weather or the Bison, hairstylist Stacy Schwab talks about a little of everything when cutting and curling clients' hair.
But this week, it was all about what happened at Saturday's North Dakota State-Butler football game at Target Field in Minneapolis, where she spent a few dollars on the 50-50 raffle for a $36,000 prize.
Schwab thought her odds were pretty low, but as the Bison put points on the board, she started telling others around her what she would do with the money if she won.
She dreamed of using winnings from the raffle to help her younger sister, Kelly, a mother of seven, from Napoleon. Kelly was just diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic.
Then the numbers were announced. Schwab won the 50-50. With the $36,000 prize, she can now help get family back and forth to Mayo for the next several weeks while her sister undergoes cancer treatment.
"She said God has a silly sense of humor ... if this what it takes to get us all back on track with our faith and communicating, then this is what I need to do," Schwab said.