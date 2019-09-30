ND Highway Patrol officer, three others involved in head-on crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer and three others are recovering from a head-on crash this weekend. A news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the state trooper was headed south on Interstate 29 near mile marker 36, just south of the Colfax exit, when the squad car crashed with a GMC Yukon going north at 6:32 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Yukon, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Sisseton, S.D., had two other passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. All three were taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The state patrol officer was sent to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minn., with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
No names have been released at this time.
Woman dead, man injured in Grafton motorcycle crash
GRAFTON, N.D. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday, Sept. 28.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, authorities responded at 4:20 p.m. Saturday to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 18, about 8 miles west of Grafton.
The crash reports states that a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Olafson, 50, of Edinburg was driving west on Highway 17. At the intersection, Olafson took evasive action to avoid colliding with a vehicle that was turning left across the westbound lane in front of him.
The motorcycle tipped, ejecting Olafson and the passenger, Laura Zelewski, 43, from Grafton. They were not wearing helmets. Olafson was taken to a hospital in Park River with serious injuries.
Zelewski was taken to Unity Hospital in Grafton, where she died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bismarck police looking into accidental gunshot at gun show
BISMARCK — Bismarck police are investigating an unreported, accidental discharge of a shotgun Saturday, Sept. 28, at a gun show, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The gunshot occurred about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association gun show at the Bismarck Event Center, according to police, who responded after 4 p.m. Saturday upon an inquiry.
Lt. Cody Trom said police are working to identify the vendor involved and any witnesses.