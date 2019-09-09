County letter mistakenly overstated school tax rate in Minot
MINOT, N.D. — Sorry, Minot taxpayers. Your school tax bill really won't be going down by 9.56 mills.
School business manager Scott Moum told school board members on Thursday, Sept. 5, that there was an error in one place in the tax assessment letter that was sent out by the Ward County Auditor's Office last week, the Minot Daily News reported.
Moum said he had estimated that school taxes would go down 2.16 mills and that was the information that the school district provided to the auditor's office.
However, when Moum looked at his own tax statement last week, he discovered that it estimated his school taxes would go down by about $140 per year when the estimate should have said they would go down by about $31 per year.
On Tuesday morning, Moum called the auditor's office to alert them to the error.
The auditor's office did indicate that they planned to place an advertisement in the Minot Daily News with the correction.
Body of missing Wis. man found west of Jamestown
WINDSOR, N.D. — The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a Wisconsin man who was the subject of a search in the Windsor area since Labor Day, according to Sheriff Chad Kaiser.
The body of Gage Laper, 20, of Hudson, Wis., was found in a body of water in the search area Friday, Sept. 6.
Laper abandoned his car in the Windsor area Monday, about 17 miles west of Jamestown. He was considered mentally unstable and had no ties to the area. Officials searched each day using drones, search dogs and UTVs in an effort to locate him.
Earlier reports said Laper was from Minnesota or Hammond, Wis., but his family confirmed he was living in Hudson before his disappearance.
"He is at peace as an Angel in Heaven," a family spokesperson said in an email to Forum News Service. "There is currently no cause of death but more should be known after an autopsy is completed next week."
The family asked for privacy and said they will release information as the investigation continues.
2 men traveling together die in separate ATV crashes
ECKELSON, N.D. — Two males traveling on separate ATVs, left Sanborn at about 7:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and crashed in separate incidents around 7:30 and 7:40 p.m., both resulting in fatality.
Kyle Foster, 43, and Jeremie Foster, 47, were each driving a 2014 Arctic Cat ATV while traveling to a rural farm north of Eckelson. While traveling westbound on 27th Street SE, Kyle Foster, of Tuscon, Ariz., lost control, rolling his four-wheeler into a slough on the south side of the gravel road between 106th and 107th Ave SE, which is about six miles northeast of Eckelson.
Jeremie Foster, of Fargo, was traveling ahead of the other ATV and made it to the farm. He then began to retrace his path from Sanborn to locate the other vehicle. While doing so, he was traveling north on 103rd Ave SE, lost control and rolled into the west ditch of the gravel road between 29th and 30th Street SE.
Kyle Foster was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jeremie Foster was pronounced dead in route to Mercy Hospital.
Both individuals were not wearing helmets, and alcohol is a factor in both incidents. Weather conditions were dry. The crashes remain under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Driver killed in crash with semi near Esmond
ESMOND, N.D — A driver was killed Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi 2 miles west of Esmond in north-central North Dakota.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man killed in the accident, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 1989 Chevrolet S10 compact pickup southbound on 37th Avenue Northeast when he failed to yield to a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by Gregory Kalenze, 33, Mandan, at the intersection with North Dakota Highway 19. The pickup caught on fire after the accident, and the unidentified man died at the scene.
The identity of the deceased is pending positive identification by a medical examiner, and the crash remains under investigation.
Canadian motorcyclist killed near Grassy Butte
GRASSY BUTTE, N.D. — A Canadian motorcyclist was killed Sunday, Sept. 8, in a crash a mile south of Grassy Butte in western North Dakota.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man driving a 2000 Harley-Davidson from Warman, Saskatchewan, was traveling with a group of bikes southbound on U.S. Highway 85 en route from Regina, Saskatchewan, to Sturgis, S.D., when witnesses say a northbound vehicle crossed over the center line, causing the motorcyclist to swerve and lose control. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
The motorcyclist's name will be released after family is notified. The accident remains under investigation.
ND seeking applications for VW settlement money
BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for project funding from the state's share of the Volkswagen emissions-cheating settlement, the agency said Monday, Sept. 9.
The department may issue up to $2.7 million during the first year of the project. The state's total share from the settlement is roughly $8.1 million.
Funding will be available to government and non-government entities for projects that mitigate negative air quality effects caused by Volkswagen's use of emissions testing defeating devices.
More information, including application instructions, can be found on the department's website. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
Bismarck BMX track left in a sticky mess after suspected vandalism
BISMARCK — Volunteers with Fastrax BMX found glue leaking across part of its Bismarck facility Sunday morning, Sept. 8, making a mess that may take up to two days to clean up.
The glue, which is stored in a 250-gallon plastic tote, is used as a surfacing agent to "keep the track from breaking up," allowing bikers to use the track in rainy conditions, said track director Jamy Mills told the Bismarck Tribune.
Two volunteers with the south Bismarck track found glue leaking from the tote about 9 a.m. Sunday, Mills said.
Fastrax BMX posted a photo of the damage on Facebook, including photos of a footprint trail around a fence and around the 250-gallon tote. Mills said he believes people entered the facility and opened the container.
Despite keeping some of the glue, Mills said the tote is not refillable, and the group will have to spend $3,000 to replace it.
ND National Guard names first female deputy adjutant general
BISMARCK — The North Dakota National Guard announced Monday, Sept. 9, it has named Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber as its first female deputy adjutant general, making her the No. 2 in the guard.
Huber succeeds Brig. Gen. Robert Becklund, who is retiring Oct. 1.
North Dakota's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, called Huber a "proven leader" and the "right person at the right time" to serve at his side.
"She has deployed twice, served at every level of command and been a key member of our headquarters' staff," he said in a statement. "Her dedication to our organization and passion for serving our soldiers, airmen, civilian employees, families and survivors, make her a great addition to our leadership team."
Dohrmann recommended Huber for the position and Gov. Doug Burgum appointed her, a spokeswoman said. Huber is currently assigned as the assistant adjutant general-Army and has served as the director of the North Dakota National Guard's manpower and personnel for the past decade, according to a news release.
Huber is a Bismarck native who has served in the North Dakota Army National Guard since enlisting in 1989. She deployed in support of operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1990, and went overseas again in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.