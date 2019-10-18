Volunteers needed for sandbagging in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Mike and Marlyn Smyth worked with other volunteers Thursday, Oct. 17, to fill sandbags at the Jamestown Civic Center in preparation for planned increased water releases from Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs.
"I'm sad that we have to do this, of course, but we're both happy to be of service," Marlyn Smyth said.
On Thursday, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to increase water releases from the reservoirs to a combined 2,400 cubic feet per second — 1,200 cfs from each — by Saturday, Oct. 26.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' website, as of Thursday afternoon, Jamestown Reservoir is almost 4 feet above the base of the flood control zone and rising.
As of Thursday afternoon, Pipestem Reservoir is almost 19 feet above the base of the flood control zone and rising.
Jamestown city forester Erik Laber said the goal is to make 65,000 sandbags. By 2 p.m. Thursday, about 8,000 had been made.
Travis Dillman, of Interstate Engineering which acts as the city engineer for Jamestown, said the city of Fargo will give 40,000 sandbags to Jamestown to help the operation.
Body found near downtown Fargo
FARGO — Police are investigating after a body was discovered east of Prairie St. John's Hospital in Fargo Thursday night, Oct. 17.
Dispatchers first received a call about a body found between a fence and Dike East around 6:30 p.m., a few blocks south of the downtown area near the Minnesota border. When emergency responders arrived, they found a man's body in a low spot that had filled with water, according to police.
Firefighters and police had to use generator-powered pumps to remove water in order to access the body and retrieve it.
Just before 10 p.m. authorities could be seen loading the body into a coroner's van.
Second man accused of raping teen at party
A second man has been arrested and accused of raping a teenage girl at an August party in Bismarck where she and other teens were given alcohol and cocaine, according to a police affidavit.
Kendrick Brown, 30, of Bismarck, was arrested Friday and is charged with gross sexual imposition, court documents show. The girl identified Brown through a photo lineup as one of the men she had sex with at the party, police say. Brown told police he was the fourth to have sex with her during the Aug. 17 party held at his East Arbor Avenue residence, the affidavit alleges.
Brown made his initial appearance in South Central District Court on Friday. His bail was set at $250,000. He'll enter a plea later. An attorney is not listed for him in court documents.
Malik Johnson, 23, was arrested Oct. 3 in connection with the alleged incident and faces the same charge, which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.
The girl reported to police that Johnson picked her up and told her to tell others at the party that she was 18. She at times blacked out because she was intoxicated, the affidavit says, but she told police she recalled having sex with Johnson. He denied that.
Both men are being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.