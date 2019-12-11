House fire in New Salem kills 59-year-old man
NEW SALEM, N.D. — A house fire in New Salem last Thursday, Dec. 5, killed a 59-year old man, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Officers with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an explosion shortly before noon at 409 N. 6th St. and found the body of Richard Doll.
Some areas of the home had been damaged by smoke and fire. The fire department determined an explosion had not occurred but there had been a fire.
The sheriff’s office and North Dakota fire marshal are investigating. No foul play is suspected.
Crash fatalities on pace to end year below 100
BISMARCK — Highway fatalities in North Dakota are on pace to end the year below 100 for the first time in 17 years, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The last time it happened was 2002, when the final count was 97 fatalities on North Dakota roads, according to the state Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The statewide fatality count as of early Wednesday, Dec. 11, was 93. Last year at this time, it was 96. The total for 2018 was 105.
“This is a big deal for North Dakota because these numbers represent our family, friends, and members of the community," Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon said.
City bans sale of vaping products
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. -- Devils Lake is the first North Dakota city to ban the sale of vaping products to customers younger than 21.
The Devils Lake City Commission on Monday, Dec. 2, passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale of vaping products through vending machines, the retail sale of vaping products to minors and the purchase and possession of vaping products by minors. The law will go into effect Jan. 1. Liz Bonney, Lake Region District Health Unit tobacco control specialist, approached the Devils Lake City Commission about restricting sales of vaping products this fall. Initially, Bonney requested an outright ban on the products, but later acknowledged a compromise of restricting sales to minors.
The penalty for violating the current Devils Lake vaping ordinance is $500 for sales or distribution of a vaping product to a minor. Each day the violation continues to exist constitutes a separate punishable offense. Meanwhile, the penalty for a minor, age 14 or older, purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing vaping products is $50.
Finally, there is a penalty of $500 per violation for anyone who sells or dispenses vaping products through the use of a vending machine in an area where it is accessible to the public and not monitored, or for vaping products that are stored or displayed in a retail outlet in an area or in a way that allows for self-service access by customers.