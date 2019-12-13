FARGO — The Plains Art Museum will soon open up North Dakota’s first-ever major exhibition of surrealist artist Salvador Dali.
“Salvador Dali’s Stairway to Heaven” will open Thursday, Dec. 19, and be up through May 20 on the third floor of the museum, 704 First Ave. N., Fargo.
The exhibit, curated by Los Angeles-based David S. Rubin, portrays 143 of the late Spanish artist’s works on paper.
In addition to the exhibition, the Plains will host several Dali-related events, including a winter paella party with refreshments, activities, a guided tour and surreal desserts at 7 p.m. Jan. 16. The event is free for museum members and Native American artists, $10 for the public and $5 for students.
A free film and surrealism discussion presented by Philosophy for All will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
The Plains also announced its free Exquisite Corpse event, set for 6-8 p.m. April 16, which will allow the public to drop in and “reassemble reality,” according to a news release.
For more information, visit www.plainsart.org.
Authorities ID man found dead in car
ARGUSVILLE — The man who was found dead in a car in rural Argusville on Thursday, Dec. 12 has been identified as Jeffrey L. Hoff, 54, of Perley, Minn., according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoff was found when a friend who hadn’t heard from him in a few days tracked his car using OnStar and found him in his car along the road in Argusville at 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of death is still under investigation, but authorities say foul play isn’t suspected. His body was taken to the University of North Dakota’s Forensic Lab for an autopsy, the release said.
Argusville is about 22 miles north of Fargo, and Perley is about 17 miles northeast of Argusville.
Body of Buchanan woman recovered
JAMESTOWN — The body of a Buchanan woman missing since Sunday was recovered early Thursday evening, Dec. 12, according to Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff.
“We’re glad we located her and can give closure to the family,” he said.
Sonie Heinle, 63, had not returned after visiting her son in the rural Buchanan area Sunday night, about 2 miles from her home. The search began Monday, Dec. 9. Heinle’s car was located Tuesday in about 10 feet of water in a slough near the driveway to her home. The car was removed from the slough on Wednesday.
Kaiser said the body was located in the same slough by the Stutsman County remote-operated vehicle.
Wanted N.D. sex offender arrested in northwest Minnesota
GRAND FORKS — A 28-year-old North Dakota man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was in custody Wednesday night, Dec. 11, after being arrested in Kittson County, Minn.
Police had been searching for Seth Suko after he had failed to check in with authorities in August. He was being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center Wednesday night, Dec. 11.
Before he was discovered in northwest Minnesota, police had searched areas including Jamestown, N.D., where Suko reportedly has ties.
Suko was convicted five years ago of two counts of gross sexual imposition for having sex with a child under the age of 15 in 2012 in Stutsman and Barnes counties.
In 2017, he escaped from a Devils Lake jail by slipping under a fence. He was captured in Devils Lake two days later, though his disappearance went unnoticed for 30 hours, Forum News Service previously reported.
Motorist found alongside N.D. interstate dies
GRAND FORKS — A Minnesota man found unresponsive in his car along a North Dakota interstate has died, officials said Thursday, Dec. 12.
While on his regular patrol about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Rumple observed wheel tracks going off the road on Interstate 29 South near Grand Forks, according to a release from the patrol.
The tracks led to a white Ford 250 pickup, where Rumple discovered Erick Magnusen, 51, of East Bethel, Minn., slouched over in his vehicle. Rumple broke the window and began CPR immediately.
Magnusen was taken to Altru Health System in Grand Forks by ambulance, where he died, officials said Thursday.