NDSU receives $51K EPA grant for pesticide applicator Certification
GRAND FORKS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded North Dakota State University (NDSU) $51,185 to support the development of training tools for Pesticide Applicator Certification and Training.
This EPA grant will be used to finance activities that complement existing environmental program grants. Specifically, NDSU will use this multipurpose funding to administer competency exams, conduct applicator trainings, and maintain a database of certifications
McLean authorities find $21K worth of oxycodone in bust
Three Detroit-area men were arrested in McLean County and charged with felonies after police say they found hundreds of oxycodone pills on them during a Tuesday traffic stop on U.S. Highway 83.
Keron Carter-Whaley-El, Daivon Perkins, and Harvey Hull Jr., all 19, are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.
A McLean County sheriff’s deputy became suspicious of their behavior during the traffic stop. There was evidence in the car — dryer sheets and a hollowed-out jar of peanut butter — of attempts to throw off K-9 detection, according to an affidavit. Authorities say they found a total of 262 oxycodone pills with a value of nearly $21,000 on the men.
All three men made initial court appearances Wednesday. South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty set bail at $10,000 for Carter-Whaley-El and at $7,500 each for Perkins and Hull. They were still in jail Thursday afternoon. Preliminary appearances for the men are Feb. 5. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.
High-speed chase ends in rollover south of Mandan
A chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph on state Highway 1806 south of Mandan ended after the vehicle swerved into a ditch and rolled several times.
It began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Morton County sheriff’s deputy recognized a vehicle that had previously fled from law enforcement.
Melvin Goehring, 46, of Mandan, had active felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusing to halt.
Goerhing fled south on Highway 1806, hitting spike strips that authorities deployed near the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery but continuing on, authorities said.
His vehicle went in the ditch near County Road 138A about 12:40 p.m. and rolled. He was taken to a local hospital and then to jail.
He was formally charged Thursday with fleeing, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license and illegal possession of a concealed weapon.
Four of the charges are felonies. He was being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.
Bismarck man accused of shaking baby and causing brain injury
Bismarck man who told authorities he suffers from angry blackouts is accused of inflicting a brain injury on a 2-month-old baby by shaking her and throwing her into furniture, according to a police affidavit.
Andrew Procive, 27, was arrested Thursday after police were called to a Bismarck emergency room. The child had bruising on her forehead and right eye, and further testing showed she had a brain bleed, according to an affidavit.
She was in Procive’s care during the day. The child’s mother told police the baby had no injuries and acted normally during a midday video chat the mother had with Procive.
Procive allegedly told police that when he gets angry he goes into a rage, blacks out and is unable to control himself. He later told them he recalled losing his temper while playing a video game. He was unable to stop the child from crying and shook her on three occasions — one of them for 20 to 30 seconds — and described slamming her into the couch and mattress, police said. He told police the child was limp when he picked her up after changing her diaper.
The baby was flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for treatment.
Procive made his initial court appearance Friday on a felony child abuse charge. He is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.