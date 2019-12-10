Medina man dead after falling through ice
MEDINA, N.D. — A 60-year-old Medina man is dead after falling through the ice last week, according to Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser.
The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.
The accident occurred along a flooded portion of old Highway 10 about 4 miles east of Medina. The accident may have occurred as early as Monday or Tuesday, Dec. 2 or 3, although the sheriff's office was not notified until about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Officers from the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office and Jamestown Fire Department searched until dark on Saturday before resuming the search Sunday morning, Dec. 8, and recovered the body about 10:40 a.m., Kaiser said.
The Stutsman County remote-operated vehicle was used in the search and recovery. The submersible device uses cameras and sonar to search underwater without divers having to enter the water.
Kaiser said the ice thickness in the area varied greatly, with 4 to 6 inches of thickness at the area where the victim had parked his vehicle to extremely thin ice where it was believed the victim had fallen through.
Search ongoing for missing Buchanan woman
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Buchanan woman who has been missing since Sunday night, according to Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser.
Sonia Heinle, 63, did not return to her home after visiting her son about 2 miles away Sunday evening.
Kaiser said the search was ongoing Monday.
"Land, water and air," he said. "No clues, but there is a lot of water out here."
Heinle was last seen driving a tan 2003 Buick Lesabre, North Dakota license plate 183AVF.
Anyone with information can contact the Stutsman County Sheriff's Department through the Stutsman County Communications Center at 701-252-1000.
Makoti man, companions claim Everest record
MINOT, N.D. — Ryan Wagner's recent Nepal trip was one for the record books.
Wagner, who lives in Makoti, a Ward County city south of Minot, and his companions, Scott Loughney, from Vancouver, Wash., and Uprendra Sunawar, from Nepal, set a world record for the fastest time in completing the Everest Mailrun last month, the Minot Daily News reported.
The trio began their grueling 400-mile run from Kathmandu, Nepal, to the Everest Base Camp on Nov. 11 and completed the journey on Nov. 16. It took them five days, 10 hours and 46 minutes.
Their feat is recorded on the site fastestknowntime.com.
The route at one time was used to bring mail back from the Everest Base Camp.
"There is nothing in the U.S. that compares to the terrain out there," said Wagner. "It is just straight up and mountains over mountains over mountains."
Wagner said the staying power it takes to complete such a run is as much mental as physical.
"Just like in life, keep on going, keep on going," he said.
House fire in New Salem kills 59-year-old man
NEW SALEM, N.D. — A house fire in New Salem last Thursday, Dec. 5, killed a 59-year old man, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Officers with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an explosion shortly before noon at 409 N. 6th St. and found the body of Richard Doll.
Some areas of the home had been damaged by smoke and fire. The fire department determined an explosion had not occurred but there had been a fire.
The sheriff's office and North Dakota fire marshal are investigating. No foul play is suspected.