Savanna’s Act advances to Senate floor
FARGO — Savanna’s Act, sparked by the brutal murder of a Native American woman in Fargo, advanced to the full Senate for consideration after the Committee on Indian Affairs approved the legislation Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The bipartisan bill, named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, seeks to address gaps in data collection and law enforcement related to missing and murdered indigenous women.
“Savanna’s Act is about better empowering tribal law enforcement to address violence against Native Americans and helping to ensure justice for victims,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, was eight months pregnant when she went missing from her Fargo home on Aug. 19, 2017. Her baby was cut from her womb, and the child survived. Searchers found LaFontaine-Greywind’s body in the Red River nine days later.
Heidi Heitkamp proposed Savanna’s Act during her time as a Democratic senator from North Dakota. At the end of 2018, the bill passed the Senate unanimously, but was stopped in the House without time to make changes.
Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, took up the bill for the new session, with 26 signing on as co-sponsors, including Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who unseated Heitkamp in the last election.
State Historical Society of ND director retiring
BISMARCK — State Historical Society of North Dakota Director Claudia Berg plans to retire at the end of June, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Berg, who began her career with the State Historical Society in 1981 and became director in 2014, is the first woman to hold the position.
The State Historical Board has launched a search for a successor, appointing a five-member committee to oversee the process. Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen is the committee chairman. Other members are Board President H. Patrick Weir, Secretary of State Al Jaeger, North Dakota Parks and Recreation Director Melissa Baker and SkySkopes CEO Matt Dunlevy. SkySkopes is an unmanned aircraft company based in Grand Forks.
“Our search is national in scope to ensure we receive the best pool of candidates,” Weir said.
The deadline for applications is Dec. 15. The search committee will meet Feb. 4 to select the top six candidates.
The final three candidates ultimately will be interviewed, and a new director will be determined at a special State Historical Board meeting March 4.
Hillsboro man sentenced on child porn charges
HILLSBORO, N.D. — A Hillsboro man will spend 20 months behind bars after authorities said they found more than 200 images of suspected child porn on his phone last month.
Joshua Ray Messer, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Traill County District Court to two of 10 Class C felony counts of possessing certain materials prohibited by law. The other charges were dismissed in the settlement.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 2 search of Messer’s cellphone, according to court documents. Law enforcement said they found 237 images that they suspected were child porn, the court documents said.
Seven images were confirmed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to depict sexual acts involving children, the documents said.
Judge Susan Bailey gave Messer two concurrent sentences of five years in prison, the maximum for each charge. He will serve 20 months and be released on supervised probation for three years.
Bismarck man convicted of molesting girl in shed, camper
BISMARCK — A Burleigh County jury on Thursday found a Bismarck man guilty of molesting a young girl during incidents two years ago in a shed at his residence and in a camper parked on his property.
Russell Walbert, 64, now faces the possibility of a 20-year sentence on each of four counts of gross sexual imposition. Walbert was charged this summer with molesting a girl younger than 10 in alleged incidents in 2017. He has been held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center since being charged.
The next step in the case is a mandatory presentence investigation that will include a sex offender risk assessment. Sentencing will be scheduled after the investigation. Walbert is being held without bail.
Prosecutors in Morton County last week filed two charges of gross sexual imposition against Walbert for alleged incidents involving another girl from 2001 to 2004. A Dec. 16 preliminary hearing is set in that case.
Man who beat priest lost right to appeal sentence, Supreme Court says
BISMARCK — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Nov. 20, a man who broke into the home of a priest and beat him lost his right to appeal a 13-year sentence.
In January 2018, Chad Vincent Legare of Alexandria, Minn., traveled more than 300 miles to Anamoose, N.D., and beat Father Robert Wapenski, who he believed had sexually abused his girlfriend.
In a unanimous decision penned by Justice Daniel J. Crothers, the court ruled Legare did not preserve his right to appeal the district court ruling after he entered an Alford plea. The plea means Legare did not admit to the crime but acknowledged a jury could find him guilty based on the evidence presented.
The court heard arguments from the state and Legare’s attorney at the University of North Dakota’s law school in Grand Forks at the end of October.
Legare argued he misunderstood the implication of the plea and should have been allowed to withdraw it and present his argument that the assault was justified because he wanted to prevent Wapenski from committing future abuse.
McHenry County State’s Attorney Josh Frey argued the court shouldn’t consider Legare’s appeal because it would lead to more appeals by those who previously entered open pleas and found a district judge’s sentence unfavorable.
Legare will serve 10 years behind bars and three years of probation to follow.