Small hydraulic oil spill leaves sheen on Missouri River
MANDAN, N.D. — A mechanical failure Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, on a backhoe at Montana-Dakota Utilities’ Heskett Station north of Mandan led to a small hydraulic oil spill that caused a sheen on the Missouri River, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
MDU estimates that 1 gallon leaked from the excavator. Spokesman Mark Hanson said it appears a hydraulic seal was leaking.
Lake’s outflow exceeds inflow
RIVERDALE, N.D. — More and more shoreline is being exposed all along Lake Sakakawea as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to prepare the reservoir for runoff next spring, the Minot Daily News reported.
Releases through the power plant and operating tunnels at Garrison Dam have been 48,000 cubic feet per second for several days. and are slated to continue at that rate into November. Lake Sakakawea stood at 1,843.82 feet Tuesday, Oct. 22. According to the Corps, outflow from Garrison Dam, which backs up Lake Sakakawea, was 48,300 cfs Tuesday with inflow measured at 29,000 cfs. Lake Sakakawea has been dropping approximately one-tenth of a foot per day.
Given the current conditions, Sakakawea is expected to drop to 1,842.6 feet by Oct. 31. The annual goal for the reservoir is to be at 1,837.5 at the end of each February. Corps’ projections have Lake Sakakawea dropping to 1,839.5 feet by the end of November with the expectation of reaching the February mark.
All three upper Missouri River reservoirs have seen very high amounts of water pass through them this year. Runoff for the entire system, spring snowmelt and rainfall this summer and fall, has been calculated at 61.0 million acre feet. If realized, that would equal the highest runoff in the history of the system.