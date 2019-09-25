Man identified as victim in fatal rollover in central ND
KIEF, N.D. — A 41-year-old Anamoose man has been identified in a fatal rollover crash Monday night, Sept. 23, about one mile south of Kief in central North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Chris Becker, was northbound on Third Avenue Northeast approaching the Highway 53 intersection at 10:40 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the gravel roadway. The Suburban went into the east ditch and rolled, partially ejecting him.
Becker died at the scene.
Kief is about 50 miles southeast of Minot.
Body found identified as missing Wahpeton man
WAHPETON, N.D. — A Wahpeton man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 22, has been found dead, according to the Wahpeton Police Department.
In a press release, police say the body of Keith Pfeifer, 49, was found by a search party of volunteers on Wednesday.
The search party, consisting of friends, families and co-workers, found the body at 10:48 a.m. in a heavily wooded area near the Bois de Sioux River in south Wahpeton, the release says.
The body was taken to the University of North Dakota for an autopsy. The Richland County Sheriff's Office and Wahpeton Fire Department assisted during the incident.
Cramer calls conversation between Trump, Ukrainian president 'entirely appropriate'
BISMARCK — The conversation between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader was "entirely appropriate," North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said Wednesday, Sept. 25, after a rough transcript of the phone call was released.
During the July phone call, Trump suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky work with Attorney General William Barr to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat seeking to unseat Trump, and his son. The call was the subject of a whistleblower complaint, according to the Washington Post, and has generated enough backlash to prompt House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.
Cramer, a close Trump ally, said Democrats rushed to impeachment based on "false allegations from an unknown bureaucrat."
"The conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky was entirely appropriate," he said in a statement. "It did not need to be read by every member of Congress or the American people, and I am concerned about the precedent this sets for future conversations between world leaders."
Democrats, meanwhile, have viewed the description of the call as much more damning and furthered allegations that Trump abused his presidential powers to target a political rival.
Prior to the rough transcript's release, the other two Republican members of North Dakota's congressional delegation, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that Democrats would begin impeachment proceedings.