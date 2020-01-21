North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party names new executive director

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party has a new executive director.
The party's Policy Committee on Saturday voted unanimously to name Michael Taylor to the job.
He worked as caucus director for the House and Senate Democratic-NPL caucuses during the 2019 legislative session, and also was a legislative assistant to House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.
Taylor, a Sturgeon Bay, Wis., native, was first an intern for the party in 2016 and was later hired as a field organizer and then operations director in 2017. His family has lived in Bismarck since 2015.
“I’m excited to continue the ground-up approach guiding the Dem-NPL. That vision and the focus on communities across North Dakota helped us secure legislative gains during the 2018 election," Taylor said in a statement. "Our volunteers, district leaders, and staff across the state are building a strong bench of candidates who are making the issues that affect North Dakotans our top priorities."
Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said Taylor "brings a wealth of knowledge about North Dakota, the Legislature, and the issues facing communities across the state."
"He has consistently been a reliable, trustworthy, and dedicated staff member who understands the importance of electing candidates who work to build a North Dakota that works for everyone," she said in a statement.
Democrats hold no statewide offices in North Dakota and hold 15 House seats and 10 Senate seats in the state's 141-member, Republican-controlled Legislature.