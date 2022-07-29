Purchase Access

A cherry of a good time is what the 16th Annual Chokecherry Festival aims to offer. The schedule is packed with lots of free activities including a free Kids Zone, free burger feed and ice cream with chokecherry syrup on Friday night. There is a free pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and all kinds of free entertainment and activities.

This will be the Chokecherry Festival’s first year at Davidson Park August 5 and 6. Morgan Gonzales is the Event Planner.



