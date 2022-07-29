A cherry of a good time is what the 16th Annual Chokecherry Festival aims to offer. The schedule is packed with lots of free activities including a free Kids Zone, free burger feed and ice cream with chokecherry syrup on Friday night. There is a free pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and all kinds of free entertainment and activities.
This will be the Chokecherry Festival’s first year at Davidson Park August 5 and 6. Morgan Gonzales is the Event Planner.
“We are excited to see how it works with all the different elements of the festival,” CVB Communications Coordinator Sabrina Ramey told the Williston Herald. “We will find out what works well and what needs some adjustments for 2023.”
Hosting any large event requires a strong volunteer base, Ramey added.
“We always need people willing to show up and help make an event run smoothly,” she said. “Volunteering is an easy way to give back to your community and it means so much to event planners to have a few extra responsible people they can count on to help out.”
A huge helping hand was an unexpected need for this year’s Chokecherry Festival when Nemont had a scheduling conflict for this year’s event.
“Nemont has done the 1,000 burger feeds for the festival for years,” Ramey said. “They would bear all the expense for it and the manpower; it is a huge commitment and sponsorship.”
Mountrail Williams Cooperative stepped up to the plate to serve the meal this year.
Jessica George works at Mountrail Williams Cooperative and is part of the Chokecherry committee on behalf of Mountrail Williams. She has worked with Greg Newmont who is also one of the co-sponsors with Mountrail at the coop barbeque feed at the Upper Missouri Valley Fair, working side by side with him and other cooperatives for many years.
“During a conversation Greg mentioned the event scheduling issue. I said well why don’t we get some help; cooperatives cooperating,” George said. “If we at Mountrail Williams needed some help you wouldn’t mind stepping in because we want to keep the cooperative world out there. A lot of people don’t realize that there are many cooperatives here. So we help each other as much as possible.”
We really appreciate the cooperative coming forward to help another one out so that festival tradition could continue Ramey added.
“I didn’t grow up in a big town.” Ramey said. “I really cherish my memories of going to the county fair and attending events at the library and in the parks when I was a kid. I looked forward to it every year. I want my child to have similar memories of people coming together to enjoy an afternoon and talk and learn and be part of something positive together. I think it sets an expectation of what a community can do and what it can feel like. Hopefully he will seek to help make his community a safe and positive place as an adult, in return.”
For more information go to www.visitwilliston.com.
Schedule of Events Friday, August 5
3:30 p.m.— Disc-Connected K9s Show
4 p.m. — Free Nemont 1000 Burger Feed (while supplies last) at wheat monument
4 p.m — Festival Welcome with Williston Drum & Bugle Corps
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Live Music: Chloe Marie
4:30 p.m — Free ice cream with chokecherry syrup courtesy of American State Bank
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Live Music: Heather Ray
6:30 p.m. — Disc-Connected K9s Show
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. — Live Music: Jessie Veeder
8:45 p.m. — BCV Entertainment BMX Show
9 p.m. — Lite Brite Fun Run Registration-Run begins at 10:00 p.m.
10:00 p.m. — Outdoor Movie “Encanto” in the Park Saturday,
August 6
8 -10 a.m. — Free Pancakes with Chokecherry Syrup served by local Lions at wheat monument
8 a.m. — Cornhole Registration-Competitive & Intermediate Registration; Tourney starts at 9:00 a.m.
8-9 a.m — Live Music: Brian Salveson
9-10 a.m. — Live Music: Alma Cook
10 a.m. — Disc-Connected K9s Show
10 a.m. — Vendors, Chokecherry Store and Kid Zone Open
10:30 a.m. — BCV Entertainment BMX Show
11 a.m. — Kids Money Dig at Sand Volleyball Court
11 a.m. — Lineup for Chokecherry Festival Stroll at -Stroll starts at 11:30 a.m.
11 a.m. — Live Music: Alma Cook
11 a.m. — Corn hole Registration — Family League Registration; Tourney starts at Noon
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Disc-Connected K9s Show
12:30 p.m. — BVC Entertainment BMX Show
1 p.m. — Live Music: Brandon Foster
1 p.m. — Pit Spitting Contest in Kid Zone
2 p.m. — Disc-Connected K9s Show
2:30 p.m. — Live Music: Heather Ray
2-2:30 p.m. — Story time & Craft at the Bookmobile near Williston Community Library
3:30 p.m. — Kids Money Dig at the Sand Volleyball Court
3:30 p.m. — Live Music: Heidi Lee
4:30 p.m. — Disc-Connecters K9s Show
5 p.m. — BCV Entertainment BMX Show