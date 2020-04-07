North Dakota voters will see many familiar names on their June primary ballots, and also a few challenges to decide.
Monday afternoon was the filing deadline for candidates for the June 9 election, from which voters will determine nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. Treasurer is North Dakota’s only statewide race without an incumbent. Several legislative races have primary challenges. Republicans hold all statewide and congressional seats and control North Dakota’s Legislature.
The filing deadline comes three weeks after Republican Party leaders canceled their state convention as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of endorsements, statewide Republican candidates had to gather signatures and file petitions to make the June ballot.
Democrats also canceled their state convention, but they endorsed candidates in an online format.
Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last month waiving the requirement that counties have at least one physical polling site for the June election, which decides city, park board and school board races. Secretary of State Al Jaeger said the state will be mailing out absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state’s central voter file.
Statewide candidates are:
2020 vision: Political dates in North Dakota the next year
‘It has to be at the right time’: Recruiting North Dakota legislative candidates not an easy task
Governor and lieutenant governor:
Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Republicans
Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden, Republicans
Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig, Democratic-NPL
DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek, Libertarians
At-large U.S. House
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Zach Raknerud, Democratic-NPL
Roland Riemers, Democratic-NPL
Steven Peterson, Libertarian
Auditor
Auditor Josh Gallion, Republican
Patrick Hart, Democratic-NPL
Treasurer
Thomas Beadle, Republican
Dan Johnston, Republican
Mark Haugen, Democratic-NPL
Insurance Commissioner
Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Republican
Travisia Martin, Democratic-NPL
Public Service Commission
Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Republican
Casey Buchmann, Democratic-NPL
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, incumbent
Brandt J. Dick
Charles Tuttle
Supreme Court
Justice Jon Jensen
Amid the pandemic, Republicans gathered signatures while employing measures of social distancing to reduce close contact. Candidates needed at least 300 signatures of qualified North Dakota voters to make the ballot.
Godfread submitted 380 signatures gathered from petitions that were scanned and emailed or posted to doorways of homes.
Legislature
Twenty-three Senate seats and 46 House seats are on the 2020 ballot for North Dakota’s Legislature. Most incumbents are running.
Sens. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, and Gary Lee, R-Casselton, are not seeking another term.
Four representatives aren’t seeking reelection: Reps. Craig Johnson, R-Maxbass, Vernon Laning, R-Bismarck, Rick Holman, D-Mayville, and Johnston, who is running for state treasurer.
Republicans control the House 79-15 and the Senate 37-10.
More than 130 candidates are vying for the 69 seats, including 76 Republicans, 55 Democrats and two Libertarians.
Republicans have candidates for every legislative seat but for one District 44 House seat representing north Fargo. Several races have Republican challenges.
Seven Senate seats and seven House seats have no Democratic-NPL candidates.
Bismarck-Mandan-Dickinson-area candidates include:
District 8 House
Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood
David Andahl, Republican
David Nehring, Republican
Bob Wheeler, Republican
Linda Babb, Democratic-NPL
Kathrin Volochenko, Democratic-NPL
District 8 Senate
Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake
District 28 House
Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley
Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton
Jim Grueneich, Republican
Beckie Phillips, Democratic-NPL
District 28 Senate
Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr
District 30 House
Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck
Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck
District 30 Senate
Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck
District 32 House
Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck
Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck
Krisanna Holkup Peterson, Democratic-NPL
Carl Young, Democratic-NPL
District 32 Senate
Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck
Amelia Doll, Democratic-NPL
Jody Vetter, Libertarian
District 34 House
Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan
Rep. Nathan Toman, R-Mandan
Joshua Johnson, Democratic-NPL
Bernie Parkhurst, Democratic-NPL
District 34 Senate
Al Anderson, Republican
Doug Larsen, Republican
Adam Michal, Democratic-NPL
District 36 House
Rep. Mike Schatz, R-New England
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
Steve Krebs, Democratic-NPL
Linda Weiss, Democratic-NPL
District 36 Senate
Sen. Jay Elkin, R-Taylor
Steven Hanel, Republican