North Dakota voters will see many familiar names on their June primary ballots, and also a few challenges to decide.

Monday afternoon was the filing deadline for candidates for the June 9 election, from which voters will determine nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. Treasurer is North Dakota’s only statewide race without an incumbent. Several legislative races have primary challenges. Republicans hold all statewide and congressional seats and control North Dakota’s Legislature.

The filing deadline comes three weeks after Republican Party leaders canceled their state convention as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of endorsements, statewide Republican candidates had to gather signatures and file petitions to make the June ballot.

Democrats also canceled their state convention, but they endorsed candidates in an online format.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last month waiving the requirement that counties have at least one physical polling site for the June election, which decides city, park board and school board races. Secretary of State Al Jaeger said the state will be mailing out absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state’s central voter file.

Statewide candidates are:

Governor and lieutenant governor:

Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Republicans

Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden, Republicans

Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig, Democratic-NPL

DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek, Libertarians

At-large U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Zach Raknerud, Democratic-NPL

Roland Riemers, Democratic-NPL

Steven Peterson, Libertarian

Auditor

Auditor Josh Gallion, Republican

Patrick Hart, Democratic-NPL

Treasurer

Thomas Beadle, Republican

Dan Johnston, Republican

Mark Haugen, Democratic-NPL

Insurance Commissioner

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Republican

Travisia Martin, Democratic-NPL

Public Service Commission

Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Republican

Casey Buchmann, Democratic-NPL

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, incumbent

Brandt J. Dick

Charles Tuttle

Supreme Court

Justice Jon Jensen

Amid the pandemic, Republicans gathered signatures while employing measures of social distancing to reduce close contact. Candidates needed at least 300 signatures of qualified North Dakota voters to make the ballot.

Godfread submitted 380 signatures gathered from petitions that were scanned and emailed or posted to doorways of homes.

Legislature

Twenty-three Senate seats and 46 House seats are on the 2020 ballot for North Dakota’s Legislature. Most incumbents are running.

Sens. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, and Gary Lee, R-Casselton, are not seeking another term.

Four representatives aren’t seeking reelection: Reps. Craig Johnson, R-Maxbass, Vernon Laning, R-Bismarck, Rick Holman, D-Mayville, and Johnston, who is running for state treasurer.

Republicans control the House 79-15 and the Senate 37-10.

More than 130 candidates are vying for the 69 seats, including 76 Republicans, 55 Democrats and two Libertarians.

Republicans have candidates for every legislative seat but for one District 44 House seat representing north Fargo. Several races have Republican challenges.

Seven Senate seats and seven House seats have no Democratic-NPL candidates.

Bismarck-Mandan-Dickinson-area candidates include:

District 8 House

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood

David Andahl, Republican

David Nehring, Republican

Bob Wheeler, Republican

Linda Babb, Democratic-NPL

Kathrin Volochenko, Democratic-NPL

District 8 Senate

Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake

District 28 House

Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton

Jim Grueneich, Republican

Beckie Phillips, Democratic-NPL

District 28 Senate

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr

District 30 House

Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck

District 30 Senate

Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck

District 32 House

Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck

Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck

Krisanna Holkup Peterson, Democratic-NPL

Carl Young, Democratic-NPL

District 32 Senate

Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck

Amelia Doll, Democratic-NPL

Jody Vetter, Libertarian

District 34 House

Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan

Rep. Nathan Toman, R-Mandan

Joshua Johnson, Democratic-NPL

Bernie Parkhurst, Democratic-NPL

District 34 Senate

Al Anderson, Republican

Doug Larsen, Republican

Adam Michal, Democratic-NPL

District 36 House

Rep. Mike Schatz, R-New England

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson

Steve Krebs, Democratic-NPL

Linda Weiss, Democratic-NPL

District 36 Senate

Sen. Jay Elkin, R-Taylor

Steven Hanel, Republican

