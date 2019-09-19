BISMARCK — A North Dakota panel agreed to accept $14.4 million in federal funds and to take out a $2.3 million loan from the state-owned bank to cover the costs of spring flooding recovery Thursday, Sept. 19.
The request from the Office of the Adjutant General came to the Emergency Commission three months after a presidential disaster declaration was received for 19 counties largely in the eastern side of the state for flooding that occurred from March 21 to April 28. Such a declaration covers up to 75% of the costs, said Cody Schulz, the state's director of homeland security, while state and local governments cover the rest.
Schulz said the money to repay the Bank of North Dakota loan will be requested from the Legislature in 2021. He said the money typically comes from a disaster relief fund that has about $16.7 million available.
The commission-approved request will be forwarded to a large legislative committee known as the Budget Section, which meets next week.