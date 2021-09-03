North Dakota is one of five states that have been slowest in the nation when it comes to delivering rental assistance during the pandemic, spending just under 3 percent of the available funds so far.
All the states that have spent less than 3 percent of their rental assistance funds were taken to task this week by Rep. James E Clyburn, Chairman of the Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Clyburne said national efforts to prevent an eviction crisis alongside the pandemic have been frustrated by slow distribution of rental assistance funds in states like North Dakota. The funds were not just important for keeping families afloat, of course, but for landlords who have mortgage payments as well.
“The Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the protections offered by the CDC eviction moratorium increases the urgent need for states to dramatically improve their distribution of rental assistance funds,” Clyburne wrote in a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum. “North Dakota has been among the slowest states in the nation to disburse emergency rental assistance, putting tens of thousands of families at risk of eviction and homelessness. I write to request information about North Dakota’s distribution of federal rental assistance funds and to urge you to improve the performance of the state’s rental assistance program."
Congress has allocated $352 million in funds to North Dakota since May 2020, but the state has so far only provided $9.2 million in rental assistance, or about 2.6 percent of the available funds.
That money has helped 2,746 renting households in 39 counties, Department of Human Services Executive Policy Director Jessica Tomasson told the Williston Herald. In Williams County, the funding is just over $1 million for rental assistance to 269 households.
“Creating awareness about the program has been a challenge,” Tomasson said. “No matter how streamlined we make our application process, we can’t provide assistance if renters and housing providers don’t apply and participate.”
Tomasson said the state is beginning to work with a network of application counselors across the state in community-based organizations, to try to better connect with the people who need the funds from the program.
In Williams County, the agency involved with that is CAP Williston, which covers Divide and McKenzie Counties as well. Their number is 701-572-8191.
“The application counselors can help both renters and housing providers get their application materials in, and can follow up with them, if needed, to make sure they get all the way through the process,” Tomasson said. “We also continue to partner with North Dakota Housing Finance and other local and state partner agencies, advocates and associations to help get the word out about ND Rent Help.”
Steps are also being taken to streamline the state's program delivery system, and improve it, with ND Rent Help, implemented June 1. ND Rent Help replaces the state’s Emergency Rent Bridge.
ND Rent Help is now allowed to assist households at higher income levels and for a longer period of time. Eligibility was increased from 60 percent of area median income to 80 percent, equaling an annual income of up to $80,000 for families of four, depending on the county in which they are located. The assistance terms were also lengthened from six months to 12.
North Dakota is also implementing a companion program to ND Rent Help, that will help with past due utility bills.
The utility payments, like the rental payments, are to be made directly to the applicable vendors. Qualifying bills include electric, natural gas, and other heating sources, water, sewer and garbage services not otherwise covered by LIHEAP.
To be eligible for either program, at least one member of the household must have qualified for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in income during the pandemic, be behind on their payments, and be at risk for losing services or becoming homeless.
Households with incomes below 50 percent of AMI will receive priority for the funds.
The portal where renters can begin the application process for ND Rent Help is online at https://portalapps.nd.gov/dhsps/emergency-rent. There's also a page explaining the services available online at http://www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.
“If an individual or family has struggled to pay their rent, we really encourage them to consider applying,” Thomasson said. “If they didn’t qualify for emergency rent assistance before, they need to know that this is a new program with different criteria.”
North Dakota has 117,556 rental units in the state, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Thomasson estimates the new program could serve as many as 15,000 to 25,000 households.