WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded North Dakota airports $2,859,925 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
These funds will be administered through the FAA Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program as follows:
$2,030,725 for the Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority to expand its runways and make various repairs.
$304,000 for the Tioga Municipal Airport to replace the lighting system and electrical vault on Taxiway A.
$235,200 for the Adams County Airport Authority to construct a 140-foot taxi lane connecting an existing parking area to a hangar area.
$145,000 for the Bowman Municipal Airport to support the partial construction of an 8,000-square-foot steel hangar.
$145,000 for the Stanley Municipal Airport to update the airport master plan narrative report and layout plan.
“These five western North Dakota airports are critical links for their citizens and the services they rely on,” said Sen. Cramer. “The funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law will enhance opportunities to connect people and businesses, improve operational efficiencies, and better ensure the safety of passengers and employees.”