BISMARCK — North Dakota legislative leaders say they haven’t received complaints of workplace harassment since lawmakers created a new policy nearly a year ago in response to the #MeToo movement.
A legislative committee voted in September 2018 to update its anti-harassment policy after sexual misconduct allegations against entertainment and political figures elsewhere. The previous two-paragraph policy warned against sexual harassment but didn’t include a detailed reporting process.
The new policy covers not only sexual harassment but also harassment based on race, religion, age and other factors. It applies to lawmakers, legislative employees and third parties such as members of the media and lobbyists.
Under the policy, House and Senate leaders from both parties or their designees receive complaints before they’re referred to a five-member review panel for investigation. Penalties range from issuing an apology to having the violation referred for criminal prosecution.
Legislative leaders said Tuesday, Aug. 27, they hadn’t received any complaints under the policy. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, a Dickinson Republican who was a member of the committee that crafted the rules, said they helped make people aware of inappropriate behavior.
“I didn’t think there was going to be a rash of complaints,” he said.
Fargo Democratic Sen. Kathy Hogan, who also helped craft the policy, said she didn’t receive any “informal” complaints of harassment issues during this year’s session. She credited the policy and new training that served as a “wake-up call.”
“I think there was a sensitivity to the issue that wasn’t there before,” she said. “I think sometimes people just were clueless about their behavior being inappropriate.”
But Hogan worried that people were still afraid to report incidents, and she said the policy may need to be reviewed now that a separate ethics commission has been established.
“Until we get an actual, real complaint, it’s hard to evaluate the effectiveness of the process,” she said.