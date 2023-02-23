A 30-year-old man from Nigeria was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $348,000 in restitution on Thursday for committing mail fraud against a Dickinson company.
Kolawole Bamidele was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021 in the United Kingdom on the charge of Mail Fraud and was extradited to North Dakota on April 9, 2022. Kolawole pled guilty to the charge on Nov. 8, 2022 and was then sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Daniel M. Traynor on Feb. 23, 2023.
While living in Dallas, Texas, Akande and other codefendants fraudulently obtained checks from a Dickinson company through mail and then deposited the checks into fraudulent accounts that where at financial institutions throughout Texas. In total, the Dickinson company was tricked into issuing checks totalling $348,000, which were deposited by Akande and codefendant Olawale Sule. The scheme caused the company to sustain a $298,000 loss.
As part of the scheme, Akande used a fraudulent United Kingdom passport that used the fictitious name 'Patric Elis Ferguson' to open a bank account at a Dallas branch of Bank of America. On March 27,2019, the controller of the Dickinson company received emails appearing to be from the company's principal owners, instructing the controller to mail a $192,000 check to a Dallas address payable to Patel Retail and Logistics.
The controller sent the check via overnight UPS mail, and on March 28, 2019, Akande deposited the check into the fictitious bank account. Akande then withdrew or transferred the funds to conceal and disguise their nature, location, source and ownership.
Law enforcement investigated the situation and deemed that the Dickinson company had been a victim of a computer intrusion where an "unknown individual obtained access to the company's principal owners' Outlook 365 email accounts." This is how the controller was tricked into sending the check.
The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota previously sentenced co-defendant Olawale Sule on Feb. 17, 2021 to serve two years in prison and to pay restitution for a Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud charge. Co-defendant Oluwafemi Elijah Olasode was also charged on Sept. 7. 2021 to time served in prison and restitution for a Misprision of Felony charge.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; United States Postal Inspection Service; Homeland Security Investigations; United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District and Eastern District of Texas; and by the Office of International Affairs, Department of Justice, assisting with securing the extradition.