A 30-year-old man from Nigeria was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $348,000 in restitution on Thursday for committing mail fraud against a Dickinson company. 

Kolawole Bamidele was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021 in the United Kingdom on the charge of Mail Fraud and was extradited to North Dakota on April 9, 2022. Kolawole pled guilty to the charge on Nov. 8, 2022 and was then sentenced by  U.S. District Court Judge Daniel M. Traynor on Feb. 23, 2023.  



