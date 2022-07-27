What to know about COVID-19 vaccine

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Doses of a new type of COVID-19 vaccine health officials say uses more traditional technology that might be more acceptable to vaccine holdouts will be available to nonvaccinated North Dakota residents starting later this week.

The state Health Department on Monday said it has received 7,800 doses of the Novavax vaccine. Health care providers in the state are educating staff and updating protocols.



Tags

Load comments