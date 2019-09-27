MINOT, N.D. — Visitors to Minot's Roosevelt Park Zoo now can view the new habitat for African lions.
Severson Ahart African Lion Savanna, the new home for the zoo's two African lions, Kiota and Jassira, opened Thursday, Sept. 26, Minot Daily News reported.
Severson Ahart African Lion Savanna is part of a $5.8 million project for the zoo's lions and tigers, according to the zoo.
Habitat for the lions has been increased from 1,200 square feet to 15,947 square feet, zoo officials said. It includes heated floors and rocks for colder weather, additional safety features and a day room for increased winter space for the lions and winter viewing for zoo visitors.
The lions' new habitat is named for Clint Severson and his wife Conni Ahart who donated a million dollars to the zoo's centennial capital campaign and gave them naming rights to the lions' exhibit. Severson is a native of Minot.
The new habitat for the tigers, the Amur Tiger River Valley exhibit, is still under construction.
The zoo's "New Habitat for a New Century" centennial capital campaign will continue to raise an additional $2 million to renovate the former big cat habitat for the zoo's two leopard species. That project is anticipated to be complete in the zoo's centennial year in 2021.