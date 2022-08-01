Purchase Access

Nemont will be involved in funding and putting on this year’s burger feed for the Chokecherry festival after all. The scheduling conflict mentioned in the July 31 edition of the Williston Herald just meant that they needed some volunteer assistance from Mountrail Williams Cooperative to help them serve the burgers.

“Nemont considers it a privilege to sponsor the 1,000 Burger Feed for the Chokecherry Festival. This year, nothing will change. We are still bearing the expense for it as well as providing manpower for cooking and serving,” a Nemont spokesperson said in an email to the Williston Herald. “Since the festival was moved up a week this year, there was a scheduling conflict for a few of our employees, so Mountrail Williams Cooperative has graciously stepped up to help us with the cooking and serving that day. We will sponsor and work the event this year and plan to do it for years to come,” Kristin Bekker PR, Marketing & Product Manager at Nemont told the Williston Herald.



