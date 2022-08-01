Nemont will be involved in funding and putting on this year’s burger feed for the Chokecherry festival after all. The scheduling conflict mentioned in the July 31 edition of the Williston Herald just meant that they needed some volunteer assistance from Mountrail Williams Cooperative to help them serve the burgers.
“Nemont considers it a privilege to sponsor the 1,000 Burger Feed for the Chokecherry Festival. This year, nothing will change. We are still bearing the expense for it as well as providing manpower for cooking and serving,” a Nemont spokesperson said in an email to the Williston Herald. “Since the festival was moved up a week this year, there was a scheduling conflict for a few of our employees, so Mountrail Williams Cooperative has graciously stepped up to help us with the cooking and serving that day. We will sponsor and work the event this year and plan to do it for years to come,” Kristin Bekker PR, Marketing & Product Manager at Nemont told the Williston Herald.
The 16th Annual Chokecherry Festival aims to offer a cherry of a good time. The schedule is packed with lots of free activities including a free Kids Zone, free burger feed and ice cream with chokecherry syrup on Friday night. There is a free pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and all kinds of free entertainment and activities.
This will be the Chokecherry Festival’s first year at Davidson Park August 5 and 6. Morgan Gonzales is the Event Planner.
“We are excited to see how it works with all the different elements of the festival,” CVB Communications Coordinator Sabrina Ramey told the Williston Herald. “We will find out what works well and what needs some adjustments for 2023.”
Hosting any large event requires a strong volunteer base, Ramey added.
“We always need people willing to show up and help make an event run smoothly,” she said. “Volunteering is an easy way to give back to your community and it means so much to event planners to have a few extra responsible people they can count on to help out.”