North Dakota State University President David Cook plans to tour the state July 11-21 to meet alumni, local leaders, legislators, members of the State Board of Higher Education, Extension employees, agricultural producers and other key stakeholders and supporters.
The statewide tour will kick off with one of four North Dakota Tour events that are free and open to the public. President Cook will be joined by NDSU Athletics staff and coaches. Events will begin with a short program, followed by a social.
The first North Dakota Tour event is set to be held in Bismarck at Laughing Sun Brewing Co. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 11. Additional events are scheduled for Watford City at Stonehome Brewing Co. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 14 and Wahpeton at Corteva Agriscience from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 18. In Grand Forks, at Cloud 9 Lounge from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 21.
“I am excited for this opportunity to meet with the many wonderful NDSU supporters from across the state,” Cook said. “This tour allows me to continue learning about the great state of North Dakota and all the ways NDSU can and does contribute to its success.”
In addition to North Dakota Tour events, Cook also will visit NDSU Extension locations in Streeter, Hettinger, Dickinson, Williston, Casselton, Carrington, Minot and Langdon during their annual Field Days.
