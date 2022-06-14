NDN Collective received a $50 million grant; seeks Native resident input for fund distribution; available to American Indian and Alaska Native people living in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Rapid City, S.D. – June 13, 2022 - NDN Collective launched the Collective Abundance Fund survey - a community engagement tool created to help redefine wealth in Indigenous terms to help redistribute nearly $50 million to Native individuals and families across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
NDN Collective invites Indigenous individuals who live in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. to join the conversation to redefine wealth and shape the design of the Collective Abundance Fund. Those who take the survey are qualified to win a $50 gift card.
"The planning and community engagement process we are undertaking will inform the design of the Collective Abundance Fund," said Terri Peterson, Grants Manager for the Collective Abundance Fund. "It is rooted in NDN Collectives' commitment to self-determination."
In addition to the survey, NDN Collective, alongside Native-led community partner Kauffman & Associates, Inc., plans to host several listening sessions and engage directly with the community through events from mid-May to early July 2022. Visit the Collective Abundance Fund website for specific dates, locations, additional information, and periodic updates.
"Through this survey, we will gather input from the people on what and how these resources need to show up in their lives to have a meaningful impact," said Nick Tilsen, NDN Collective President and CEO. "Many voices will be able to construct the methods, ideas, and implementation of the Collective Abundance Fund."
The newly announced Collective Abundance Fund Regional Advisory Committee will begin in early 2023 over four years and guide this process to ensure an inclusive community engagement and feedback process. Read more about each Committee member here.
"The Collective Abundance Fund is for the people," Tilsen said. "Together – as a people and a movement – we will redefine wealth on Indigenous terms and begin to close the racial wealth gap."