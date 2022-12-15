North Dakota received $45 million in American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid to boost broadband infrastructure in the state. North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department if seeking feedback on proposed project areas and eligible addresses.
NDIT received 12 applications from 8 different service providers with a requested amount of almost $38M. Of the proposed projects, 16 critical communities of North Dakota are being addressed with over 11,000 miles of fiber install.
The focus of this program is to build a broadband infrastructure designed to deliver service that reliably meets or exceeds symmetrical speeds of 100Mbps so that communities have future-proof infrastructure to serve their long-term needs.
NDIT is targeting the beginning of 2023 to announce final awards to applicants / subrecipients of the CPF grants.
TIMELINE:
Oct. 14 – ND Broadband grant application opens
Dec. 2 – ND Broadband grant application for Round 1 closes at 4 p.m. CT
Dec. 15 – Proposed Round 1 grant awards will be made available for public comment
Dec. 30 – Public comments and/or challenges to awards are due
Jan. 13, 2023 – Awards for projects will be announced
For questions regarding the grant program use email address broadband@nd.gov or reach out to public information officer Alisa Cook at 701-328-7408.