The North Dakota Department of Transportation celebrated the opening of the new Long X Bridge south of Watford City, Friday, Oct. 30. with state, federal and local officials on-hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new bridge will be replacing the former Long X Bridge, which has been in operation since 1959. The new structure will accommodate four lanes of traffic, as well as providing an underpass wildlife crossing to keep the areas native species out of harm’s way.
“What a long awaited opening of a great bridge, infrastructure, economic development tool and an amazing engineering and community effort from all the towns and cities in this area.” Bill Panos, director of the NDDOT, said. “This project, like many others we’ve undertaken will allow for safe traffic flow and help enhance the safety and efficiency of the overall transportation system here in North Dakota.”
Panos said the state invested $37.4 million to to transform the bridge into a safe and accessible passageway, adding that U.S. Highway 85 and the bridge are essential to transportation in western North Dakota. The project included a complete bridge replacement, highway construction and the addition of the wildlife crossing. The new bridge is a concrete girder bridge and will have four, 12-foot driving lanes. Around 4,200 vehicles cross the old bridge daily, and the new structure will allow for larger, wider truck loads that previously capable.
“The new bridge will improve the travel experience for everyone along US 85.” Panos said.
Currently, the bridge is only open to two-lanes of traffic, with contractors working for the next year to dismantle and remove the old bridge before continuing work on the final two lanes. Panos said it is anticipated that the bridge will be fully open and have all four lanes open to traffic during summer 2021.
Representatives from the office of Senators Hoeven, Cramer and Congressman Armstrong were in attendance, sharing messages of congratulations from the state leaders.
“The replacement of the single-lane bridge helps advance the larger goal of completing the Highway 85 project, an effort to benefit travel from Watford City to I-94. Congratulations on completing this important mile marker, which will support the region for many years to come.” Said Sen. Hoeven, in a letter read by his representative Shari Buck.
Panos said that state representation was critical in securing over $100 million in additional money for NDDOT projects. He said help on the federal level has done a “remarkable job” in getting an unprecedented level of grants for transportation projects across the state.
City leaders from Watford City and Williston as well as members from the construction team and other supporting partners joined Panos for the ribbon cutting, stretching the ribbon across the two lanes before officially opening the bridge to the public.