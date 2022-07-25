Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Last week, the CDC endorsed the recommendation from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine be available for adults ages 18 years and older. This recommendation offers unvaccinated adults in the United States another safe and effective vaccine option.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose primary series 21 days apart. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is currently not authorized for use as a booster dose or an additional dose for immunocompromised individuals. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild. The most common side effect was pain at the injection site. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone – and will continue to undergo – the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.



Tags

Load comments