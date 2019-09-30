ND seeks input to improve behavioral health services

MINOT, N.D. — Rural residents around Minot who need behavioral health or addiction services face transportation hurdles to gain access. If they have physical disabilities, residential treatment services within Minot might be inaccessible.
That was among messages received by representatives of the North Dakota Department of Human Services at a listening session in Minot regarding the development of a new Medicaid 1915(i) state plan to expand home- and community-based behavioral health services for children and adults.
"It does provide us with an opportunity to do things differently to help serve the people of North Dakota," said Dawn Pearson, Medicaid 1915(i) administrator. "Truly, the intent is to serve people in the community. People do better when they are in their communities."
The department held two sessions in Minot Thursday to gather input from the public. The meetings followed sessions previously held in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks. About 185 people contributed to those discussions. Meetings also are scheduled in Dickinson and Williston in October.
Needs vary by community, but public input identified a common thread that more services are required in areas such as transportation, respite care and transitional living, said Bianca Bell, behavioral health administrator with the department. North Dakotans also are interested in knowing more about how peer support and other types of support can be funded, she said.
A number of service providers offered input at the meetings, but the department also heard from law enforcement and consumers on both the mental health and addiction sides, she said.
"We have also had people come out and talk from schools about wanting to have educational efforts inside the schools," Bell said.
During the 2019 legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers authorized the department to create a Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment, which will allow North Dakota Medicaid to pay for additional home- and community-based services to support individuals with mental health conditions, substance use disorders and brain injuries.
For adults, these services could include supports for housing, employment, education, transitions out of homelessness or institutional living and peer support. Potential services for children might include respite care, educational support and transition to adulthood supports.
To serve people in their communities, more supports must be in place than currently exist and more providers are needed, according to the input received during the listening sessions. The department wants to develop a plan that creates flexibility when it comes to who provides services rather than adding barriers to access, Bell said.
The department is looking at expanding peer support as part of the answer. People who have already navigated the mental health or addiction systems and developed coping skills would be sought to help others do the same by becoming paid peer support specialists.
"One of our greatest resources is people with lived experience, and we have not even begun to tap that resource," Pearson said.
The department specifically is looking for information on who should be eligible for services, what those services should be and who should be providing the services. Individuals who qualify for Medicaid or Medicaid Expansion will be eligible, but the department also will consider other needs-based eligibility criteria.
Written comments can be submitted online at nd.gov/1915i until 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.
After the community input meetings, the department will write the Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment and take further public comment. The department will submit the state's final plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for approval. The program will be funded equally with state and federal Medicaid dollars.
The anticipated implementation date is July 1, 2020.
For more information about the Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment, visit www.nd.gov/1915i. For help in locating mental health or addiction services, visit behavioralhealth.nd.gov.