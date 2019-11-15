BISMARCK — North Dakota has the fifth highest per-capita concentration of military members in the country, a new study says. Only Hawaii, Alaska, the District of Columbia and Virginia had higher concentrations.
More than 7,300 active-duty and 4,440 National Guard or reserve service members are based in North Dakota, according to Department of Defense data. The vast majority of active-duty members serve in the U.S. Air Force at the Minot and Grand Forks Air Force bases. The Minot base alone has more than 5,550, according to its website.
North Dakota also has a higher proportion of veterans than the national average. The study, which was conducted by security.org, found that 8% of the state's adult residents are veterans, compared to a nationwide rate of 7.3%. Alaska had the highest rate at nearly 12%, while South Dakota and Minnesota came in at 9% and 7.1%, respectively.
Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen John Hoeven (R-North Dakota) commended the service the state's veterans at a Veterans Day ceremony in Bismarck. "We have a country because of you," Hoeven said.
Burgum applauded Native American veterans, who have served at a higher rate than any other ethnicity following the 9/11 attacks, according to the Smithsonian Institution.