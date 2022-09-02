Purchase Access

With the school year for many students underway, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging North Dakota parents and guardians to review their auto insurance policies to ensure that their students are covered while riding school buses.

In the event of a crash on a school bus that results in injuries, the insurance covering the school bus is not responsible for personal injuries of the passengers on the school bus. As passengers on the bus, a student’s primary coverage for basic no-fault coverage would be their parents’ or guardians’ primary personal auto policy.



