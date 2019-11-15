ND landmark Sullys Hill name change one step closer

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday, Nov. 14, moved forward a proposal that soon may see Sullys Hill – a northeast North Dakota landmark – officially renamed White Horse Hill.
The Senate, through unanimous consent, passed "the White Horse Hill National Game Preserve Designation Act." Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the bill earlier this year.
Next will be a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, though a staff member of Cramer's office said it's unknown when the House will consider it. If the measure passes there, the name will change.
The Spirit Lake Tribe earlier this year requested the federal government change the name to White Horse Hill in cooperation with the governor’s office and the North Dakota Department of Tourism. The Tribal Council expressed unanimous support for the name change in a May 10 resolution.
“The Spirit Lake Dakota people … believe the name chosen, White Horse Hill, comes from historical happenings that are sacred as well as unique to the Dakota people,” the Tribal Council said at the time. “White Horse Hill (Sunka Wakan Ska Pa Ha) reflects a positive experience to the Dakota People rather than an individual who was destructive to the Dakota people and their culture.”
The high point of land near Fort Totten, N.D., has been called Sullys Hill for more than a century. The name was given in honor of Gen. Alfred Sully, a Civil War-era Army officer involved in dubious military engagements against American Indians, whose descendants still live in the area.
Today, Sullys Hill is part of Sullys Hill National Game Preserve, a place that draws tourists to visit its high points and scenic vistas. A resident buffalo herd often can be seen grazing near a wildlife loop road.
"With all of the issues the federal government faces, this may seem small. But it is no small issue to the people of Spirit Lake," Cramer said on the Senate floor Thursday. "This mistake has taken over 100 years to correct. I am sorry for that, but I am grateful my colleagues are joining us now to correct it."
In July, Cramer, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman pushed to rename the hill after the request from the Spirit Lake Dakota people. According to a Herald report in July, Demus McDonald, a tribal elder, said elders had told him the story of the white stallion that lived on the hill. He has been working for several years to change the name of Sullys Hill to its traditional Dakota name.
President Theodore Roosevelt established Sullys Hill as a national park in 1904. It was removed from the national park system and became a wildlife preserve in 1931. Since the federal government named the preserve, state and tribal governments cannot change the name; federal action is required.
About 70,000 visitors come to Sullys Hill National Game Preserve annually.
“Now that the Senate has approved this legislation, we are one step closer to reinstating the traditional Dakota name of White Horse Hill, which honors the heritage of the Spirit Lake Tribe and this area,” Hoeven said.