The North Dakota House of Representatives Appropriations Human Resources Subcommittee made history this week when they held the first ever legislative committee hearing at the State Penitentiary.

The committee held a nearly three-hour hearing on HB 1015, which is the budget bill for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (NDDOCR). The committee heard from a variety of interested stakeholders, including NDDOCR staff, program residents, peer support specialists, and Adam Martin from the F5 rehabilitation program on the needs, goals, progress, and state of the current corrections system.



