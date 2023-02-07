The North Dakota House of Representatives Appropriations Human Resources Subcommittee made history this week when they held the first ever legislative committee hearing at the State Penitentiary.
The committee held a nearly three-hour hearing on HB 1015, which is the budget bill for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (NDDOCR). The committee heard from a variety of interested stakeholders, including NDDOCR staff, program residents, peer support specialists, and Adam Martin from the F5 rehabilitation program on the needs, goals, progress, and state of the current corrections system.
“Most members on our committee have never been inside a prison, but are required to make major budgetary decisions that will directly affect the lives of those incarcerated and those who work with them. I felt it was important our members saw first-hand what and who this budget will impact,” said Chairman Jon Nelson (R-Rugby).
“Today was a historic day for the NDDOCR. Actually, it may have been a historic day for all prisons in the country. We heard from all sorts of team members, residents, and our partners from across the state and country. It gave a voice to so many people who normally believe they are to be silent. We often lose sight that staff are incarcerated with the residents and their presence was beyond words. They provided hope and inspiration to everyone in the room. Their presence today will change people’s choices and decisions in the future. That is public safety,” said Colby Braun, NDDOCR Director of Facility Operations.
“It was a great experience. It put a face, many faces, to the numbers we have to make decisions on. I think this is how most budgets should be handled and I hope we do it more often,” said Representative Greg Stemen (R-Fargo).