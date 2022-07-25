ND Group: Farm Bill impacts every American
Congress wants to know what Americans would like to see in the next Farm Bill. Producer advocates in North Dakota say it is something everyone should pay attention to, while warning about talk of major cuts.

The Farm Bill usually lasts five years and is currently set to expire in September 2023. Its major components include crop insurance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The House Ag Committee has an online portal for feedback as it looks ahead to renewal.



