ND governor urges maintaining hours at ports of entry

BISMARCK — As U.S. Customs and Border Protection is holding town hall meetings to discuss reducing its hours of operation at Antler, Carbury and Maida, Gov. Doug Burgum released a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 6, urging the federal agency to maintain its schedule at the three North Dakota ports of entry.
“We are committed to maintaining the vital and convenient access between North Dakota and our neighbor and important economic partner, Manitoba,” Burgum said. “While we support efforts to create efficiencies, we are concerned that reducing hours of operation will have negative impacts on tourism, the transfer of goods and the local and regional economies. We urge the CBP to maintain its current hours of operation at these three ports of entry.”
The aim of the changed hours is to allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to redirect resources to ports with greater commercial and passenger volumes.
“Minimal traffic after 5 p.m., along with fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money were a determining factor for the adjustment of hours at Maida, Carbury and Antler,” said Adele Fasano, Seattle Field Office Director of Field Operations.
The current hours of operation for the Port of Antler are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m, which coincide with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of Lyleton, Man. Effective Nov. 24, the proposed new hours of operation at Antler are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours of operation at the Canadian Port of Lyleton will remain unchanged.
The current hours of operation for the Port of Carbury are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., which coincide with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of Goodlands, Man. Effective Nov. 24, the proposed new hours of operation at Carbury are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hours of operation at the Canadian Port of Goodlands will remain unchanged.
The current hours of operation for the Port of Maida are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., which coincide with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of Windygates, Man. Effective Nov. 24, the proposed new hours of operation at Maida are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hours of operation at the Canadian Port of Windygates will remain unchanged.
The Antler and Carbury town hall meetings took place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The Maida town hall meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the NDSU Extension Research Center, 9280 107th Ave. N.E., Langdon, N.D.