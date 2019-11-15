BISMARCK — North Dakota's Ethics Commission on Thursday, Nov. 14, declined to accept a second complaint in as many months as the new board continues to establish itself.
The five-person board voted unanimously to "disregard" the complaint, citing a provision of state ethics law and "the lack of substantive jurisdiction" under the voter-approved constitutional amendment that bore the commission and other ethics mandates in 2018.
The board declined to accept its first complaint in October, also citing jurisdiction. Goodman has declined to provide the complaints to the Tribune. Complaints are confidential by state law unless the accused consents to disclosure.
The Ethics Commission still lacks office space, staff and a website.
Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks, the board's attorney, urged the group to begin discussing its rule-making, as some commissioners have wanted to delegate some "legwork" to a forthcoming executive director expected to be hired by January.
"We cannot keep delaying acting on some of these things until we have staff," Hicks said.
The Ethics Commission may adopt ethics rules related to transparency, corruption, elections and lobbying.
"The conversation and the decision-making is what's going to take the longest," Hicks said. "The drafting, I think, once you know what you want to do, should be relatively straightforward. It's the 'what do you want to do' that's going to be the difficult thing that takes several meetings to talk about, and I don't even know that we've really started some of those discussions."
She also said the board has a nine-month deadline from Aug. 1, when the state's ethics statutes took effect, to adopt administrative rules "to effectuate that legislation."
Commissioner Paul Richard emphasized prioritizing mandates, such as adopting a code of ethics for the commission and implementing procedural rules. The Ethics Commission could look to other North Dakota state boards' codes of ethics, he said.
Chairman Ron Goodman is working on drafting a code of ethics and administrative rules modified from other states, for the board to further discuss in December.
"It's not a lot and there's way more to do," he said.
The board also voted to set up a whistleblower hotline, though state law prohibits the group from handling anonymous complaints. Goodman cited the constitutional provision that "the ethics commission shall maintain a confidential whistleblower hotline through which any person acting in good faith may submit relevant information."
The Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee is undertaking a two-year study of the new ethics mandates in the state's constitution for potential 2021 legislation.