ND driver's license offices gearing up to shorten wait times

FARGO — North Dakota transportation officials have come up with a plan to reduce waiting times for drivers queuing to renew their licenses at offices here, as well as in Bismarck and Williston.
The three offices, which handle the highest volumes of drivers in the state, are receiving increased temporary staffing — to accommodate the issuance of Real ID licenses and identification cards, which require more documentation — as well as remodeled offices.
Waiting times in Fargo, which a few months ago sometimes reached 240 minutes, with 118 waiting in line, already have been significantly reduced, largely because the number of customer service windows has increased from five to seven, said Brad Schaffer, the driver’s license director for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
On the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 15, for example, the approximate wait times listed for the Fargo office ranged from 15 to 56 minutes, according to the NDDOT website.
Also, six temporary staff members have been hired for the Fargo office and now are being trained, Schaffer said. They are expected to be on staff for about a year, to accommodate the transition to Real ID cards, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2020.
Beginning then, for security reasons a Real ID or passport will be required to board commercial airliners for domestic flights and to gain entrance to federal buildings and facilities.
Likely in late December, the Fargo driver's license office will move temporarily to a new location while the permanent office is remodeled. The new location will be at Village West Shopping Center, 4101 13th Ave. S., which is only a few blocks from the permanent office, 503 38th St. S.
“Right now we don’t have a set date, but it should be by the end of December,” Schaffer said. The new office is almost three times larger and will offer improved customer service, he said.
Drivers license offices in Minot and Williston also will be renovated and expanded.
In another move to shorten waits, the driver’s license offices in Fargo, Bismarck and Williston also will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon — only to assist customers in obtaining a Real ID by October 2020.
“We don’t have dates on that yet,” Schaffer said.
The peak times at driver's license offices are in the summer months and taper in the colder months, but begin to rise again in the spring, he said.
“Things are starting to slow down as we go into winter,” but with the expected volume of drivers switching to Real IDs, transportation officials are predicting “all-time records” in the months ahead, Schaffer said.
“Our volume is increasing all across the state, especially in Fargo and Bismarck,” he said.
North Dakota drivers can go online to save time to:
Renew a standard vehicle or motorcycle driver's license, if over 21 and under 65 and not seeking a Real ID.
Change their address.
Replace a lost, stolen or damaged license.
Schedule an appointment to get a Real ID. Online renewal isn’t available when obtaining a Real ID.
Schedule a driving test.
Schedule an appointment to renew a license, permit or ID card.
For more information on North Dakota driver's licenses, visit https://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/driverslicense/driver.htm.