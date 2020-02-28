2nd Bismarck police K-9 and handler eliminated from 'America's Top Dog'

A second Bismarck police K-9 and handler who competed on the “America’s Top Dog” TV show met the same fate as the first Bismarck pair — a last-place finish.
Officer Joseph Benke and his 3-year-old K-9 partner, Mesa, had competed in the Los Angeles area last June, along with K-9 Bala and her handler, Sgt. Dan Salander. Faced with the same obstacle course as “Team Bala,” Mesa and Benke were eliminated in the first round, Wednesday’s episode revealed. Bala and Salander had been eliminated in last week’s episode.
Mesa, a Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix, appeared leaping over a 5-foot wall. She climbed over barrel piles that were 6 feet tall and 8 feet tall with Benke guiding ahead of her.
Unlike Bala, Mesa struggled with the rope bridge. She hesitated, stopped, then fell off the bridge on her first try.
Then came what appears to be the Bismarck Police Department’s Achilles’ heel when it comes to K-9 competitions: water. Benke had to pick Mesa up and carry her through a pool, clocking the run at 4 minutes and 42 seconds.
“I’ve never been to North Dakota, but I do question how much water training are they doing in Bismarck?” a commentator said.
“In Bismarck in January you can walk across the water. It’s all frozen,” a second commentator remarked.
A commentator made similar remarks about North Dakota when Salander and Bala competed in the episode that aired last week. Faced with swimming through the pool, the Belgian malinois hesitated, at one point attempting to go around it. She eventually clocked the run at four minutes and two seconds.
“Being from North Dakota, Bala doesn’t have much water training, so she’s not that comfortable diving in,” a commentator said.
Benke and Mesa were knocked out of the race after a civilian “underdog” team from Phelan, Calif., earned the fastest time in the competition for a nonpolice team, and a team from Morris County, N.J., broke the all-time record for “America’s Top Dog” — one minute 32 seconds.
“Being able to compete against other K-9s, other handlers, has been a fun journey,” Benke said to a host after he and his dog were eliminated.
Benke and Mesa have been partners for two years. Mesa was named a “Top Rookie Dog” in the 2018 United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Trial — an event in which police K-9 are tested in sniffing out drugs and narcotics.
The episode also revealed Benke gives instructions in Dutch to his K-9 partner, who came from Europe.
“Besides my wife, Mesa is my best friend,” Benke said. “She’s at work with me, she goes everywhere with me.”