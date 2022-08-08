Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann announced today that Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock was selected as the next North Dakota Army National Guard state command sergeant major (SCSM).
Binstock succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Heck, who has served in the position since December 2019. Binstock will formally assume SCSM duties in a change of responsibility ceremony planned for November.
Binstock is currently assigned as the North Dakota National Guard’s senior enlisted leader (SEL), who along with the adjutant general, serve as the command team for the joint North Dakota Army and Air National Guard headquarters. The SEL serves as the principal policy advisor for all joint enlisted matters.
“Command Sgt. Maj. Binstock has been a key asset to the North Dakota. National Guard as our SEL,” said Dohrmann. “A proven leader with more than three decades of military service and experience. He has been an invaluable teammate the past three years and I look forward to working with him as our SCSM.”
The SCSM is the primary senior advisor to the adjutant general and North Dakota Army National Guard commander regarding all Army National Guard enlisted matters. In addition to serving as a full-time advisor to the adjutant general, the SCSM is also part of the Army National Guard command team with Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson. He will enforce policies and standards of performance, training, appearance, and conduct of enlisted Soldiers. He also will advise senior leadership on a variety of topics, including recruiting, retention, training, resiliency, family support, community events, education, and employment for the state’s Army Guardsmen.
Binstock enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard in 1991 and has served in leadership positions including first sergeant, as well as brigade and battalion-level command sergeant major before assuming duties as the SEL. In 2003, he deployed overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and in 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I’m eager to take on the responsibilities of the SCSM,” said Binstock. “I want to thank Maj. Gen. Dohrmann, Brig. Gen. Erickson and the entire North Dakota National Guard team for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to lead the enlisted Soldiers, advise the officers, support our Families, and make a positive impact on our organization.”
Binstock is currently employed full-time as a special agent with U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.