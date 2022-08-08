Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann announced today that Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock was selected as the next North Dakota Army National Guard state command sergeant major (SCSM).

Binstock succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Heck, who has served in the position since December 2019. Binstock will formally assume SCSM duties in a change of responsibility ceremony planned for November.



Tags

Load comments