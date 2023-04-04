The North Dakota legislature is considering a resolution to change a constitutional amendment passed by voters to limit terms for N.D. state lawmakers.
In November 2022, more than 60% of voters approved a measure to limit terms for statewide office to eight years.
The move to recommend changing term limits from eight to 12 years was widely anticipated by lawmakers. Many state representatives and senators have argued the populist amendment is flawed because it could result in a mass exodus of experienced state legislators, who serve part time.
House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 3019 was reviewed Monday afternoon during a Senate committee hearing, which recommended a "do pass" Tuesday.
HCR 3019 would "amend and reenact sections 1 and 2 of article XV of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to term limits for members of the legislative assembly and statewide elected officers."
During a recent Williams County forum, state lawmakers discussed the likelihood the N.D. legislature would alter the amendment from eight to 12 years to avoid a situation whereby all state representatives and senators could be forced out of office simultaneously.
HCR 3019 strikes "cumulative" from the original wording of the amendment and replaces it with "consecutive."
The changes also strike from the amendment a prohibition on lawmakers from changing the state constitution.
HCR 3019 reads: "This measure provides an individual may not serve more than 12 consecutive years in either the House of Representatives or the Senate until after four years have elapsed since reaching 12 consecutive years of service in that chamber. The measure also places 12-consecutive-year term limits on statewide elected executive branch officers. The measure repeals a provision prohibiting the legislative assembly from proposing constitutional amendments relating to term limits."
HCR 3019, which completely overhauls the amendment, reads:
"Upon serving 12 consecutive years as a member of the House of Representatives, an individual may not serve as a member of the House of Representatives for a cumulative period of time amounting to more than eight years until at least four years have passed, at which time the individual may serve another 12 consecutive years. A member of the House of Representatives elected or appointed to a term of less than four years will be eligible to serve 12 consecutive years following the completion of the partial term."
HCR 3019 passed the House on a voice vote of 63–29.
Dustin Gawrylow, managing director of the N.D. Watchdog Network, voiced his opposition to HCR 3019 after noting he initially recommended 16-year term limits.
"My opposition to this resolution is the flagrant way it scoffs at the constitutional provision locking the legislature out," Gawrylow said after referring to term limits as "an emotional issue."
Jared Hendrix of Minot identified himself as chairperson of the N.D. for Term Limits sponsoring committee that supported a term limits ballot measure. Hendrix said he opposed HCR 3019 "on behalf of the record 46,000 North Dakotans who signed petitions to have term limits placed on the ballot, as well as the 150,363 voters who approved the measure with a 63.43% vote on the November 2022 general election ballot."
Hendrix testified in opposition to HCR 3019 because it contradicts "the will of the voters to give [lawmakers] the authority to legislate.''
"This resolution flagrantly undermines the wishes of these voters," Hendrix said.
Rep. Jim Kasper (R-Dist. 46) of Fargo, who took credit for introducing HCR 3019, said the constitutional amendment imposed by voters was potentially flawed, according to constitutional lawyers. The House resolution, Kasper said, corrects potential legal flaws and prevents the departure of dedicated, qualified state legislators.
Kasper spoke several times in support of HCR 3019, offering documentation quoting applicable articles of the N.D. constitution, as well as a chart and statistics showing a disproportionate number of qualified lawmakers would be impacted by eight-year term limits.
Kasper's documentation implies the existing term limits amendment conflicts with the state's constitution and could be challenged in court.
During a recent legislative forum in Williston, local state representatives and senators expressed their concerns about the term limits amendment.
Senators Todd Beard (R-Dist. 23) and Brad Bekkedahl (R-Dist. 1), along with state representatives Patrick Hatlestad (R-Dist. 23), David Richter (R-Dist. 1) and Nico Rios (R-Dist. 23) participated in an April 1 question-and-answer session sponsored by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce.
All of the local lawmakers agreed the will of the people should be respected. However, most of them voiced concerns about conflicts with the state's constitution and the likelihood that setting concurrent eight-year term limits would result in a mass exodus of dedicated, qualified state legislators.
The constitutional conflict reportedly exists because the state legislature is charged with ensuring "equal protection" for all N.D. citizens, while voters are given the opportunity to amend the constitution provided they meet certain requirements, according to the sponsors of HCR 3019.
They argue that limiting terms for lawmakers in every district throughout the state, as well as the governor, prevents the legislative and executive branches from guaranteeing "equal protection" for all N.D. voters.
As Kasper pointed out in testimony supporting HCR 3019, courts would likely be asked to decide whether there is a constitutional conflict should eight-year concurrent term limits be implemented, as mandated by the amendment recently passed by N.D. voters.
Now that both the House and Senate have recommended changing the amendment for term limits from eight to 12 years, the recommendation is likely to go back to N.D. voters for approval or rejection.
As local Rep. David Richter (R-Dist. 1) noted during the recent Williams County Legislative Forum, the issue of term limits is ultimately up to voters to decide.
"If the voters vote in favor of it, it just goes from eight to 12," Richter said. "If they vote against it, it stays at eight."