Gov Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

With the stroke of his pen, Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2231 on Thursday sending the controversial piece of legislation back to the Senate. The bill introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, passed through the North Dakota Senate with a 34-12 vote and a 60-32 vote in the North Dakota House of Representatives.

SB 2231 would adapt school policy to prevent practices regarding expressed gender in the classroom The bill further stated that policies may be made in consultation with the student’s parents or guardians.



