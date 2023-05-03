Beginning June 30, child and adult diapers will be exempt from sales taxes.
Thanks to a law enacted by the North Dakota Legislature, signed by Gov. Doug Burgum and filed with Secretary of State Michael Howe, parents and caregivers will no longer be required to pay sales taxes on items many consider to be health care necessities.
House Bill 1177 states that sales taxes shall not be imposed on "Gross receipts from sales of child or adult diapers, whether cloth or disposable."
The original bill was amended to narrow the definition of "diaper," thereby distinguishing between child and adult "absorbent garments."
HB 1177 was introduced by representatives SuAnn Olson (R-Dist. 8), Ben Koppelman (R-Dist. 16), Emily O'Brien (R-Dist. 42) and Bernie Satrom (R-Dist. 12).
State senators Sean Cleary (R-Dist. 35) and Janne Myrdal (R-Dist. 19) sponsored the bill in the N.D. Senate.
HB 1177 defines diaper as a "garment worn by a human incapable of, or having difficulty, controlling bladder or bowel movements."
Debate over the proposed law served as a catalyst for pro-rights groups advocating on behalf of families.
Sierra Heitkamp, legislative director for North Dakota Right to Life, supported the bill on behalf of the organization.
"After discussing HB 1177 with our members and other partners in the pro-life committee, we believe that this is a wonderful step in the right direction for mothers and families in our state," Heitkamp stated. "Our goal this year is to work on promoting legislation that helps solidify North Dakota as not only a pro-life state, but a pro-family state."
Speaking in support of HB 1177, Mark Jorritsma, executive director of North Dakota Family Alliance Legislative Action, recommended passage of HB 1177.
"It is important that we as a state support pregnant and new mothers and their families," Jorritsma said. "One very practical and impactful way to do this is to exempt diapers from sales taxes. Diapers are just one of several expenses that can weigh heavily on a family with a new baby."
Christopher Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, issued a statement in support of HB 1177.
"Diapers ... are necessities," Dodson wrote. "For families with young children, the expenses are unavoidable. ... Repealing the sales tax on these items would help families with young children, especially those in lower-income households."
Not all of the testimony was positive. Bill Wocken of the N.D. League of Cities opposed passage of HB 1177.
Wocken said exempting diapers from sales taxes deprives government entities (including local municipalities) of a much-needed revenue source. He pointed out diapers are not a necessity, after comparing them to unavoidable diseases that require exorbitant health care expenses.
Wocken compared diapers for infants to shoes, which young children outgrow. He raised the point that exempting diapers from taxes could open the gate to providing similar tax exemptions for children's shoes and school clothing.
Wocken indicated child diapers are a choice, since families can choose to have children. HB 1177 does not limit the tax exemption to child diapers, however; it also includes adult diapers, as noted in sections 1 and 2 of the amended bill.
Section 1 of HB 1177 refers to "supplies for ostomy care or bladder dysfunction." The legislation defines diapers for both infants and adults as "supplies to be used exclusively by a person with bladder dysfunction, including catheters, collection devices, incontinent pads and pants."
Thanks to passage of HB 1177, all are now exempt from sales taxes in North Dakota.
One organization that expressed strong support for passage of the tax exemption on child diapers is Aeroflow Healthcare, which applauded passage of HB 1177.
"We are thrilled to see North Dakota HB 1177 pass, as it will improve access to diapers for children in North Dakota," said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Healthcare. "At Aeroflow, we are committed to ensuring that all patients have access to the necessary supplies and equipment they need to manage their health conditions, and this legislation is a step in the right direction."