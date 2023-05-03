ND State Capitol (Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald)

The North Dakota Legislature enacted a law that takes effect June 30 that will make diapers exempt from sales tax.

 Korrie Wenzel | Grand Forks Herald

Beginning June 30, child and adult diapers will be exempt from sales taxes.

Thanks to a law enacted by the North Dakota Legislature, signed by Gov. Doug Burgum and filed with Secretary of State Michael Howe, parents and caregivers will no longer be required to pay sales taxes on items many consider to be health care necessities.



Tags

Load comments