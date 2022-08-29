For the 24th year in a row, the North Dakota State Fairgrounds will host Motor Magic, September 2, 3, and 4. The largest motorsports event in the Upper Midwest, Motor Magic provides entertainment for auto enthusiasts of all ages.
The Magic City International Dragway will kick off the wild weekend with drag racing on Friday September 2, at 4:30pm. Additional drag races will be Saturday and Sunday at 10:30am. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages 6 and under.
Nodak Speedway will have Dirt Track Auto Racing, starting at 7:00pm on Friday, September 2 and 5:00pm on September 3 and 4. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for Seniors and Military, and kids are $8.
Motor enthusiasts can visit the Dakota Cruisers Car Show for $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Attendees can also gain free admission to the Historic Military Vehicle Display, or bid on one of more than 100 classic cars at the Motor Magic Classic Car Auction. The vendor show, which is located in the atrium, is also free to attend. There will be food vendor booths set up over the weekend located throughout the Fairgrounds. This year’s food vendors include Tim Dandy’s BBQ, All Rolled Up, and Fun on a Bun, and Maria Ramono's Mexican Food.
Admission to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds is free with major events priced separately. If you’d like to stay on grounds, RV reservations start at just $25 a night with 30amp electricity included.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.motormagic.net or call 701-857-7620.