A St. Anthony couple living in a home cluttered with old food, cat feces, garbage and soiled diapers are charged with child neglect, court documents show.
Kelsey Wymore, 30, and Bradwin Wymore, 31, are scheduled for initial court appearances on Feb. 4.
The charges were filed after a Dec. 27 welfare check that was requested by Morton County Social Services. A sheriff’s deputy found garbage a foot deep in places, a stack of dirty diapers that was nearly hip high, and cats walking across food that was later fed to a small child, according to an affidavit. Electric heaters presented a fire hazard, the home had no running water, and insulation was falling from the ceiling. Social Services took custody of the children at that time, authorities say.
Court documents do not list attorneys for the couple.