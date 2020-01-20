More farmers likely eligible for property tax exemption; could shift load to other landowners

Changes in eligibility requirements for a farm residence property tax exemption could make more agriculture producers eligible, and Morton County officials are urging farmers to take advantage of the new guidelines and submit required paperwork before a fast-approaching deadline.
One state legislative leader is critical of the farm exemption, however, saying it's unfair to other property tax payers.
North Dakota farmers’ residences, which generally don’t receive city services such as road maintenance and emergency services, have historically been exempt from paying property taxes. But changes in the ways farmers have been making income in recent years left many ineligible to take advantage of the farm residence tax exemption.
Senate Bill 2360 changed the state's definition of farm income, making it easier for farmers to qualify for the exemption. It was sponsored by a farmer, Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-Wyndmere.
Farmers who make at least 66% of their total household gross income from farming activities, such as raising crops or livestock, and live on their farm are now eligible for the farm residence tax exemption. That’s a change from previous years, when farming households needed to make at least 50% of net income from farming activities but had a $40,000 cap of nonfarm income allowed into the household in order to remain eligible for the tax exemption.
That cap excluded many households that had a spouse working a nonfarming-related full-time job, county spokeswoman Maxine Herr said.
"If you were making over $40,000 working in town, like a lot of people were, then you didn’t qualify," Herr said.
The Legislature removed the cap, so there is no limit to the amount of nonfarm income a farming household can make and still be eligible for the exemption, as long as other income guidelines are met.
"This limit change could mean that more property owners are going to qualify for the exemption," county Tax Equalization Director Bill Schafer said.
It's unknown how many additional farm residences might qualify under the rule change. Schafer said county officials are publicizing the recent legislative changes at the direction of county commissioners, to educate constituents.
There is no direct fiscal impact to the state or political subdivisions including Morton County due to the changes, but an increase in the number of exemptions granted will shift more of the counties' taxable burden onto the remaining taxable property owners, according to the fiscal note attached to SB2360.
Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, is critical of the farm residence exemption and has attempted to eliminate it through legislation multiple times, calling it unfair. It's outdated and stems from pre-statehood efforts to bring farmers to settle in North Dakota, he said.
"The school district, the county, they get their same amount of revenue whether the farmers are paying taxes or not. It's just that, if the farmers are not, the rest of the taxpayers have to make up the difference. That's what it boils down to," Cook said. "I'm sympathetic to farmers. I understand it, but I still think that they should pay taxes on their property just like everybody else does."
Herr said the changes significantly affect Morton County due to the high number of agriculture producers, especially cattle producers, who reside and farm or ranch in the county.
Morton County had 1,317 of the state's 41,904 producers in 2017, or about 3.1%, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Morton County was the second-biggest producer in the state for beef cows and first in the state for milk cows in 2017. About 5.4% of the state's total inventory that year was in Morton County. About 3% of the state's farms are in the county.
The application, which can be found on the Morton County website, comes in two parts: the application itself, and a total gross income worksheet. The application is due by Feb. 1 and the gross income worksheet is due March 31. The deadlines are strict this year, with extensions being the exception rather than the rule, Schafer said. Extensions had been more common in previous years.
Farmers should look at Schedule C from their previous year's tax filings to help fill out the income worksheet.
"That schedule is likely going to lay out all their income and expenses from their farming and ranching activity," Schafer said.
IRS Publication 225 contains information on what counts as farming income under "Special Estimated Tax Rules for Farmers."
The Morton County Tax Equalization Office can be reached at (701) 667-3325, or at its website http://www.co.morton.nd.us/taxoffice.