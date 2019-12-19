More controversy with former UND president Kennedy search process

GRAND FORKS — More controversy has erupted in Colorado about the process used to select former University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy as the new leader of the University of Colorado system.
A list of potential candidates — previously not made available to the public — for the president’s position has been leaked to a Colorado publication. The information, which contained about 30 names of other candidates, was leaked to the Colorado Independent, according to reports from the Daily Camera, the local newspaper in Boulder.
The list, which has not been published by the Colorado Independent, is among documents The Daily Camera has sought via public-records requests since Kennedy was hired. The Daily Camera is suing the University of Colorado system for access to documents related to the presidential search.
Four University of Colorado Board of Regents members, equivalent to North Dakota’s State Board of Higher Education, are now calling for an investigation of the leak. The regents — Heidi Ganahl, Sue Sharkey, John Carson and Chance Hill — wrote a letter Monday, Dec. 16, to Kennedy and the chair of the Board of Regents about the leaked information.
“Whoever provided this information to the media without the university’s authorization has harmed the university and undermined the integrity of the search process,” the letter reads.
The four regents are requesting a formal investigation to determine how the breach occurred. They also called for the investigation to advise the regents how to protect confidentiality in future searches.
The process to name Kennedy as president was shrouded in controversy for much of the search. On April 9, Kennedy was rumored to be a finalist for a position at a Colorado institution. The next day, he was named the sole finalist for the CU president’s position.
On April 12, the Denver Post reported that the initial report rushed the announcement of Kennedy as the sole finalist for the job.
Many in Colorado were angered by the search process and that Kennedy was the only finalist. Some wanted the regents to release the other finalists’ names to allow for diversity of opinions and other discussion. Kennedy was ultimately chosen to become CU’s president on May 2 in a 5-4 vote by the regents.
Single finalist searches, while rising in popularity, have been the subject of much controversy in recent years across the country. Some contend that the process, with the assistance of a search firm, helps protect candidates’ names and can help protect their current jobs. However, others say it can cloud the process and make the public distrustful of the entity.
“What they’re doing is following the letter of the law,” Judith Wilde, chief operating officer and professor in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, said in May. “However, it is not following either the intent or the spirit of the law. (The spirit of the law) is to have multiple candidates be put forward that people can talk about and vet on their own before that vote.”
Wilde is among a handful of people in the nation who study higher-education presidential search processes.
UND’s search to replace Kennedy was mostly void of major controversy. The search committee ultimately brought six candidates to campus for interviews and meet-and-greets. The committee then narrowed the field to three finalists who ultimately interviewed with the State Board of Higher Education. Andrew Armacost was selected as president on Dec. 3.
The Colorado regents who wrote the letter said the university “appointed a search committee that performed its work well and recommended that the Board of Regents interview the candidates whom it believed could effectively lead the University of Colorado.” The regents said they are tasked to interview those candidates, “which it did in good faith,” ultimately declaring Mark Kennedy its finalist.
The regents said they are “committed to respect the confidentiality of the process and of the individual candidates so that the university could attract the top talent expected to run a flagship state university system.”