Williams County Commission Chairman David Montgomery has been elected to another full term on the Board of Directors for the North Dakota County Commissioners Association. Montgomery was previously vice president of the group, but told the Williston Herald he chose not to move up to president.
The NDCCA is governed by a nine-member board, and conducts its business two to three times a year. The organization is active in advocating on behalf of North Dakota counties interests during legislative sessions and interim studies.
Other commissioners elected to full terms on the Board of Directors were Bottineau County Commissioner Charlie Adams and Mountrail County Commissioner Joan Hollekim.
New officers were also chosen to lead the board. These include McIntosh County Commissioner Perry Turner as president, Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson as vice president, Morton County Commissioner Cody Schulz as treasurer, and Dunn County Commissioner Reinhard Hauck as past president.
Scott Ouradnick, Slope County Commissioner, was meanwhile re-elected to represent North Dakota counties on the Western Interstate Region Board of the National Association of Counties.