The United States Supreme Court has ruled in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in favor of a Mississippi law banning all abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation. The ruling effectively overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that abortion is protected federally under the Constitution, and returns the legality of abortion to individual states.
North Dakota is one of the states with a trigger law, passed by the 2007 legislature. That legislation will make it a felony to perform an abortion except in cases where it is necessary to prevent a woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest, once it goes into effect.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley released a media statement saying his office is reviewing the ruling to determine what the path forward is for the state.
“The Attorney General’s office is evaluating the Dobbs opinion in every detail,” he said. “We will give careful consideration to its impact on North Dakota’s abortion laws.”
By statute, the Attorney General’s office has 30 days to certify whether the Dobbs decision will cause North Dakota’s abortion laws to go into effect, Wrigley added.
Abortion is still legal in Montana, but Gov. Greg Gianforte has said he’s willing to call a special session to change that.
“Today marks a historic win for life, families, and science,” he said in a media release. “With this monumental decision, the Supreme Court has restored power to the American people and their elected representatives. I’m in discussions with legislative leaders on next steps as we work to protect life in Montana.”
The Montana Democratic Party (MDP), meanwhile, released a statement saying they refuse to stop fighting for their constitutional rights. They believe the decision overturning Roe v. Wade strips away established rights from Americans.
“Make no mistake, our state Constitution’s protections for our private health care decisions, including abortion, are under attack,” MDP said. “The Montana GOP is coming for our Constitution and our Right to Privacy. They have made it clear that they won’t stop until they control even our most personal, private decisions. The Montana Democratic Party won’t let them.”
Montana Republicans, however, said the ruling is about justice.
“The United States Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs today ends a historic injustice and rightfully ends one of the world’s most horrific abortion policies,”Daines said. “The long overdue demise of judicially-imposed abortion on demand gives bright new hope to unborn children and their moms across America. Now the American people begin a new chapter in which they, through their elected representatives at the state and federal level, have the power to end the violence of abortion. I will not rest until the day that every child is protected under our laws and can enjoy our nation’s most sacred right–the right to life.”
Republican lawmakers on the other side of the MonDak also praised the Supreme Court ruling.
In July , Sen. Cramer joined Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and more than 200 members of Congress in filing an amicus brief supporting the State of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s law protecting life.
“This Ruling from the Supreme Court is a win for life and states’ rights,” Cramer said. “It is one of the most consequential decisions in my lifetime. In the last 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision, millions of helpless babies have been murdered. Countless lives will now be saved and the fundamental principle of federalism is restored. This ruling reaffirms the tradition of the State of North Dakota to protect every human life whether unborn or aged, healthy or sick, and I am heartened the majority of the Supreme Court agrees.”
Gov. Doug Burgum also praised the decision.
“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision returns power to the states where it belongs,” he said. “Our administration has consistently supported pro-life legislation and this decision is a victory for the many North Dakotans who have fought so hard and for so long to protect the unborn in our state.”
That reaction was not shared by the Democratic-NPL Legislature and Legislative Candidates. In 2014, North Dakota rejected a measure that would have completely banned abortions with more than 64% of the vote. The North Dakota Democratic-NPL released a statement saying they stand with a woman’s intrinsic right to make their own decisions, without the interference of the government.
“A woman’s right to choose has been legal precedent since 1973 and overturning its decision is detrimental to women’s healthcare,” said Megan Edwardson, a ND House candidate in Fargo. “A woman’s decision on abortion should always be between her and her doctor, and I will fight for policies that support a woman’s right to choose always.”
American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota, meanwhile, called the Supreme Court’s ruling a “shameful ruling.”
“The ACLU of North Dakota is working with partners and providers to respond to this ruling and fight back. Anti-abortion politicians have put North Dakota on the wrong side of history for too long, and the ACLU is determined no to let them off the hook,” said Libby Skarin, ACLU of North Dakota campaigns director.
Planned Parenthood North Central States, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska released a media statement that said they remain committed to providing abortion care wherever it remains legal.